Louisiana, Georgia State Softball Suspended by Weather

LAFAYETTE – Game 1 of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team's Sun Belt Conference Opening Series against Georgia State on Friday, March 11 at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park was suspended in the bottom of the third inning after rain and lightning in the Lafayette area.

The game, which GSU led 1-0 with one out and Louisiana’s Maddie Hayden at the plate with no runners on base, will resume on Saturday, March 12 at 2:00 p.m.

Saturday’s regularly-scheduled game would follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion.

Fans can bring their Friday game ticket to Lamson Park and redeem it for a ticket for Saturday or Sunday. Fans will not be asked to clear the venue between contests on Saturday.

The completion of Friday’s game and the regularly-scheduled contest can be heard in the Lafayette area on ESPN Lafayette (103.3 FM and 1420 AM) and worldwide through the ESPN Lafayette app (or links on the softball schedule page at RaginCajuns.com).

