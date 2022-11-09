Louisiana, Georgia Southern football moved to ESPN2 

The Sun Belt Conference, in conjunction with ESPN, announced that the Week 11 game between Georgia Southern and Louisiana at Cajun Field has been elevated to ESPN2.

The Georgia Southern at Louisiana game, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, was originally slated for ESPNU.

The matchup will be the sixth all-time between the Eagles and Ragin’ Cajuns. Louisiana owns a 4-1 advantage in the all-time series, including three straight victories.

