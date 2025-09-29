Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Louisiana game with James Madison to be televised

The Sun Belt Conference, in partnership with ESPN, announced Monday that the highly anticipated Week 7 showdown between Louisiana and James Madison has been elevated to a national broadcast on ESPN2.

The matchup, set for Saturday, October 11 in Harrisonburg, Va., marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT / Noon ET.

Both teams enter the contest atop their respective divisions in early Sun Belt play – Louisiana at 2-3 overall, 1-0 SBC, and James Madison at 3-1 overall, 1-0 SBC – setting the stage for a pivotal midseason clash between the preseason favorites.

This will be Louisiana’s first of two scheduled appearances on a linear ESPN network this season. The Ragin’ Cajuns are also slated for a primetime broadcast on ESPN when they travel to face Arkansas State on Thursday, November 20.

Single-game tickets are available for as low as $25 and can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com [ragincajuns.evenue.net] and its social media platforms (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).

New this season, fans can park on the athletic footprint on a single-game basis for just $20 per game by clicking here [ragincajuns.evenue.net]. Fans will also be able to purchase single-game tailgate spots beginning at $100 by clicking here [ragincajuns.evenue.net].
 
Fans are encouraged to stay connected with Louisiana Football by downloading the official #GeauxCajuns App — click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS and here [play.google.com] for Android — and by following the Ragin’ Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB).

