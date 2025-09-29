Louisiana game with James Madison to be televised

The Sun Belt Conference, in partnership with ESPN, announced Monday that the highly anticipated Week 7 showdown between Louisiana and James Madison has been elevated to a national broadcast on ESPN2.
The matchup, set for Saturday, October 11 in Harrisonburg, Va., marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT / Noon ET.
Both teams enter the contest atop their respective divisions in early Sun Belt play – Louisiana at 2-3 overall, 1-0 SBC, and James Madison at 3-1 overall, 1-0 SBC – setting the stage for a pivotal midseason clash between the preseason favorites.
This will be Louisiana’s first of two scheduled appearances on a linear ESPN network this season. The Ragin’ Cajuns are also slated for a primetime broadcast on ESPN when they travel to face Arkansas State on Thursday, November 20.
