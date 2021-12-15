Louisiana Football Inks Eight During 2022 Early Signing Period

LAFAYETTE – Nationally-ranked Louisiana Football has continued to excel on the recruiting front with the addition of eight signees during the 2022 early signing period, head coach Michael Desormeaux announced on Wednesday.

The class is made up of four offensive players and four defensive players, with the eight signees coming from Louisiana (4) and Texas (4).

Below is a breakdown of the exciting recruiting class:

Terrance CarterTE | 6’1.75 | 249 | Harker Heights HS | Killeen, Texas

Recruited by Louisiana as a tight end…A three-star recruit from 247Sports.com, Carter is listed as the No. 83 tight end in Texas and the 183rd best overall prospect from Texas…Caught 23 passes for 330 yards and recorded six touchdowns in 11 games played during his senior season…Put together a strong junior campaign in 2020, catching 34 passes for 555 yards and six touchdowns…A quarterback turned wide receiver, Carter also completed 21 of 36 passes for 246 yards and two passing touchdowns in 2020…Chose the Ragin’ Cajuns over Arkansas State.

Zeon ChrissQB | 6’1.25 | 198 | Madison Prep Academy | Baton Rouge, La.

Ranked as a three-star quarterback and the No. 2 quarterback prospect in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports.com…As a junior, Chriss threw for 2,005 yards and 25 touchdowns while leading Madison Prep to the Class 3A state crown…He also added 897 yards and 16 scores on the ground as a junior…He finished his junior campaign by earning District 7-3A Offensive MVP, Advocate All-Metro Offensive MVP and First Team All-State honors…Chose Louisiana over offers from Memphis, San Diego State, App State, South Alabama, Army, Air Force and Miami (Ohio), among others.

Lorenzell DuboseCB | 5’11.5 | 178 | Neville HS | Monroe, La.

A top target in the state, Dubose is listed as the No. 18 overall prospect in Louisiana and is rated as a three-star by 247Sports.com…A two-year starter, he had a strong senior campaign at Neville with 20 tackles, four interceptions and three pass breakups…Helped his team to the semifinals of the 4A Louisiana playoffs…Also held offers from Arkansas, Oregon State, Purdue, Houston and Louisiana Tech before picking Louisiana.

Kailep EdwardsLB | 6’0 | 223 | West St. John HS | Wallace, La.

One of the top prospects in the state, Edwards is listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 26 prospect in the state of Louisiana according to 247Sports.com…As a junior, he produced 45 tackles, 8.0 tackles-for-loss, 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles…Earned District Defensive MVP honors following his dominant 2020 campaign…Had a strong sophomore campaign as well with 79 tackles, 11.0 tackles-for-loss and 6.0 sacks…Earned LSWA Honorable Mention All-State honors as a freshman…Picked Louisiana over offers from Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Purdue, Penn State, Michigan State, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Houston, Colorado and others.

Jaydon JohnsonWR | 6’1 | 213 | Fort Bend Marshall HS | Missouri City, Texas

Listed as a three-star recruit and the No. 244 overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports.com…Made six appearances during his senior season, catching six passes for 140 yards and one touchdown…As a junior, Johnson hauled in 25 passes for 541 yards and four touchdowns…Chose Louisiana over Kansas, Colorado, Houston and Marshall.

Bryant WilliamsOL | 6’7 | 323 | Grand Lake HS | Lake Charles, La.

Listed as a three-star and the No. 55 prospect in Louisiana by 247Sports.com…Tabbed a First Team All-District performer and was nominated to participate in the I-10 Bowl following his senior season…Helped his team to a deep run in the 2021 state playoffs...Earned LSWA Class 1A All-State honors as a junior at Grand Lake…Finished as a runner-up in the state title game…Also played defensive line and threw shot put in high school…Picked the Ragin’ Cajuns over Colorado and Tulane.

Marcus WiserDL | 6’1 | 290 | Kilgore College | Calallen HS | Corpus Christi, Texas

Appeared in 10 games for Kilgore during the 2021 season, registering 27 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.0 sacks, a pass breakup and a blocked kick…As a senior in high school, he had 70 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss and 7.0 sacks…Had offers from Old Dominion, UTEP, Nicholls and Northwestern State and others before choosing the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Damon YoungbloodS | 5’9.5 | 181 | McKinney HS | McKinney, Texas

Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com…During his senior season, he was credited with 77 tackles, seven pass breakups, eight interceptions and three forced fumbles…He also scored two defensive touchdowns…Earned Dallas Morning News Defensive Player of the Week honors early during his senior campaign after recording three tackles and three interceptions against Rowlett…Held offers from Arkansas State, Buffalo, Army and Air Force before choosing Louisiana.

Louisiana looks to put the finishing touches on its historic 2021 season when it faces Marshall in the 2021 New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 18. Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. CT and will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN.

