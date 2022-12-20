Louisiana football arrives in Shreveport for Independence Bowl



LAFAYETTE – After earning its school-record fifth consecutive bowl appearance, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football team will make its first-ever appearance in the 46th Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in Shreveport, it was announced on Sunday.

Louisiana (6-6) will travel up Interstate 49 to face American Athletic Conference member Houston (7-5) in the contest scheduled for Friday, Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

"We are so excited about the opportunity to play in the Independence Bowl," Louisiana head coach Michael Desormeaux said. "Our team is truly appreciative of the opportunity to play in such a great game. We are fired up for this team to get one more game together. Playing it in our home state makes this even more special."

RCAF Members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public starting Thursday and Friday based on ranking. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Dec. 12 starting at 10 a.m. More detailed information will follow.

The bowl appearance for Louisiana will be its 12th in school history where the Ragin' Cajuns have an official 7-3 record. The meeting with Houston will be the 10th between the schools and the first since a 31-28 Louisiana victory in 2006.

Since 2018, Louisiana has appeared in four different bowls: Cure Bowl (2018), Lending Tree Bowl (2019), ServPro First Responder (2020), and R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (2021).

