Louisiana Football announces 2026 promotional schedule

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Athletics announced on Tuesday its promotional schedule for the 2026 football season, featuring six special game-day celebrations designed to honor Cajun traditions, alumni, military members, families and the student-athletes who make game days memorable at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

The 2026 home slate opens on Sept. 5 with the annual Herbert Heymann Classic when the Ragin' Cajuns host Lamar. Louisiana will welcome back former players and celebrate the program's rich history – highlighted by the 50th anniversary of the 1976 squad which finished 9-2 under head coach Augie Tammariello – during Gridiron Alumni Day on Sept. 19 against UAB.

The tradition continues on Oct. 3 when the Ragin' Cajuns host Arkansas State for Homecoming, followed by Family Weekend on Oct. 17 against Troy.

Louisiana will recognize the service and sacrifice of military members, veterans and first responders during Louisiana Salutes on Nov. 7 against South Alabama before closing the regular season home schedule with Senior Day on Nov. 21 against Coastal Carolina.

Every game tells a story, and the 2026 season is packed with can't-miss moments that celebrate the people, traditions and experiences that make Cajun Nation special.

Fans can experience every promotion from the same seats all season long by purchasing season tickets. Season tickets for the 2026 Louisiana Football season start at just $100.

Fans are encouraged to secure their seats now and be part of every tradition, celebration and victory throughout the season.

2026 Louisiana Football Promotional Schedule

Sept. 5 – Herbert Heymann Classic vs. Lamar

Sept. 19 – Gridiron Alumni Day vs. UAB

Oct. 3 – Homecoming vs. Arkansas State

Oct. 17 – Family Weekend vs. Troy

Nov. 7 – Louisiana Salutes vs. South Alabama

Nov. 21 – Senior Day vs. Coastal Carolina