Louisiana Football Adds Jorge Munoz as Associate Head Coach

LAFAYETTE – Former Louisiana offensive coordinator and assistant coach Jorge Munoz has been named the team’s Associate Head Coach, head coach Michael Desormeaux announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Munoz, who has 10 years of prior experience on the offensive side of the ball with the Ragin’ Cajuns (2008-17), will also coach the team’s tight ends.

“Jorge is one of the key building blocks in the history of the Louisiana Football program,” Desormeaux said. “As a coach during the first four bowl victories in modern school history, he helped pave the way for the continued success over the last four years. His history, as a coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and wide receivers coach, will give him a unique perspective to teaching the tight end position. He is a family man who loves his players, demands the most from them, and gets results. As a former player of his, I know this firsthand. We are so excited to bring Jorge, his wife Erin, and their children, Alex and Ava, back home to Lafayette.”

Munoz returns to Louisiana after spending the 2021 season as an offensive analyst for the LSU Tigers. Before arriving in Baton Rouge, he spent one season in Waco, Texas, as the Passing Game Coordinator and wide receivers coach for the Baylor Bears.

While at Baylor, he coached R.J. Sneed, who led the team in receiving and earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors in 2020. Sneed started all nine games in 2020 and led the team in receptions (39) receiving yards (497), yards per game (55.2) while also posting three receiving scores.

Prior to arriving at Baylor, Munoz spent two seasons (2018-19) as an offensive analyst at LSU, where he worked closely in mentoring Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and helped the Tigers win the 2019 National Championship.

LSU’s 2019 offense is widely regarded as the best in college football history as the Tigers were the first to feature a 5,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow), two 1,000-yard receivers (Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire).

In 15 games in 2019, LSU scored 40 points or more 12 times, which included four 50-point games and three 60-point games. Additionally, LSU racked up 500 yards or more of total offense 12 times, including 628 yards against Clemson in the national championship game and 692 in a win over Oklahoma in the national semifinals.

LSU’s 2019 offense featured Burrow, who reset the SEC single-season record books, with the best performance by a quarterback in college football history. The Heisman winner set NCAA marks for passing TDs (60) and total TDs (64) to go along with SEC marks for passing yards (5,671), completions (402), completion percentage (76.3), and total offense (6,039).

Burrow’s top two receivers in Biletnikoff winner Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson both set records as well and are currently thriving in the National Football League. Chase set the SEC mark for TD receptions (20) and receiving yards (1,780), while Jefferson set the LSU record for total receptions (111).

“I am excited and honored to join Coach Desormeaux’s staff and be part of the Ragin’ Cajun family again,” Munoz said. “Some of my best memories and experiences as a football coach came from my previous time at Louisiana. My family and I have several people that we consider not just friends, but family, still living in Lafayette. The opportunity to join a ‘championship caliber' organization that has been established over recent years there is a dream come true. I cannot wait to get started.”

Prior to joining the LSU staff, Munoz spent 10 seasons on staff at Louisiana in multiple roles on offense, including pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2008-10), wide receivers coach (2011-15, 2017), and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach (2016).

In that time, the Ragin’ Cajuns made five bowl appearances. Munoz’s top pupil in his tenure was Jamal Robinson, who finished his Louisiana career among the program’s leaders with 156 receptions (4th), 2,653 yards (3rd), and 20 touchdowns (3rd).

Additionally, Javone Lawson became only the third player in school history to record more than 1,000 yards receiving in a single season with 1,092 in 2011.

Prior to joining the Louisiana staff, Munoz spent three seasons at Eastern Illinois (2005-07), starting as receivers coach in 2005, co-offensive coordinator in 2006, and offensive coordinator in 2007. During his time with EIU, the Panthers were ranked in the Division I FCS top 25 rankings all three years and advanced to the FCS Playoffs.

Previous coaching stops included Charleston Southern (2004-05), Anderson College (2001-02) Southeast Missouri (1999-00), and his alma mater, Bethany College (1998).

A 1998 graduate, Munoz was a two-time All-American quarterback at Bethany. He played one year in the Arena Football League with the Albany Firebirds.

Munoz and his wife, Erin, have two children, Ava and Alex.

