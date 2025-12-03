Louisiana football adds 21 on National Signing Day

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns football coach Michael Desormeaux announced the addition of 21 players on Wednesday for the 2026 season during National Signing Day.

Louisiana stayed in-state for the majority of its newcomers with 14 players – including 12 within a two-hour drive – hailing from the Bayou State. The Ragin’ Cajuns added three players from the state of Mississippi, two from Alabama, one from Texas, and one from Australia.

Twenty of the 21 newcomers signed scholarships to play for Louisiana beginning in the 2026 season with the Ragin’ Cajuns adding a preferred walk-on.

Six of the newcomers – Devin Franklin (Oak Grove, La.), Jai’Vale Fredericks (Daphne, Ala.), Mason Golding (Melbourne, Australia), Trey Shaw (Hattiesburg, Miss.), Xavier Waters (Houston, Texas) and Edrick Williams (Daphne, Ala.) will officially enroll at Louisiana beginning for the Spring 2026 semester.

“National Signing Day is always an exciting time,” Desormeaux said. You get to add to the culture that you're trying to build, and we're really excited about this group. Our staff did a phenomenal job. This morning, you're 20 for 20, so no bad surprises there, which is always what you worry about going into it.

“A lot of these guys have been committed since June,” said Desormeaux. “And it's been a really fun group, I think they're excited about being a part of what we're doing here, about trying to elevate our program and trying to get back to (Sun Belt) conference championships. They've been really good throughout this whole process.”

2026 LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

David Baker – OL, 6-5, 350, New Orleans, La. (Warren Easton HS)

Rod Bingham – S, 5-11, 175, Plaquemine, La. (Plaquemine HS)

Jerry Birdlow – TE, 6-4, 230, Slidell, La. (Slidell HS)

Kristion Brooks – WR, 6-3, 185, Zachary, La. (Zachary HS)

Ty Dominique – DL, 6-3, 235, Slidell, La. (St. Augustine HS)

# Devin Franklin – LB, 6-5, 210, Oak Grove, La. (Oak Grove HS)

# Jai’Vale Fredericks – OL, 6-6, 315, Daphne, Ala. (Daphne HS)

# Mason Golding – P, 6-2, 190, Melbourne, Australia

Gunnar Goodwin – OL, 6-4, 295, Corinth, Miss. (Kossuth HS)

Luke Green – S, 6-1, 190, Lafayette, La. (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Julius Harper – CB, 6-2, 180, Prentiss, Miss. (Jefferson Davis County HS)

Harrison Kidder – LB, 6-1, 210, Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic HS)

Jayden Michael – OL, 6-5, 325, Lutcher, La. (Lutcher HS)

Jordan Pinnock – DL, 6-4, 240, Baton Rouge, La. (University Lab)

Jayden Reed – S, 5-11, 180, Monroe, La. (Neville HS)

# Trey Shaw – OL, 6-4 295, Hattiesburg, Miss. (Oak Grove HS)

Ke’Rynn Smith – RB, 5-9, 190, Metairie, La. (Holy Cross)

Jackson Villaume – LS, 5-10, 210, Baton Rouge, La. (Parkview Baptist School)

Braylon Walker – CB, 5-10, 175, Lafayette, La. (Lafayette Christian Academy)

# Xavier Waters – DL, 6-1, 320, Houston, Texas (North Shore HS)

# Edrick Williams – S, 6-0, 175, Daphne, Ala. (Daphne HS)

# - denotes mid-year enrollees

SIGNEES CAPSULES

David Baker – OL, 6-5, 350, New Orleans, La. (Warren Easton HS)

Part of a huge offensive line at Warren Easton, which played the past two seasons in District 9-5A.

Rod Bingham – S, 5-11, 175, Plaquemine, La. (Plaquemine HS)

Posted 50 tackles with five interceptions and five sacks as a senior at Plaquemine High School … had 93 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five interceptions as a junior … intercepted three passes in a 2024 playoff win over Northwest … led the Green Devils to a 12-2 record as a junior and a Division II non-select semifinal appearance … named to the 2024 LHSAA Class 4A All-State team … part of a PHS defense which held five opponents to eight points or less during the regular season.

Jerry Birdlow – TE, 6-4, 230, Slidell, La. (Slidell HS)

Had 36 receptions for 540 yards, with a 15.0 yard average, and six touchdowns as a senior at Slidell High School … a three-star recruit for the Tigers and No. 35-rated prospect in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports.com … a first-team, All-District 7-5A selection in basketball … chose Louisiana over offers from Arkansas State, South Alabama and South Florida.

Kristion Brooks – WR, 6-3, 185, Zachary, La. (Zachary HS)

The No. 39 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports.com … a three-star recruit … finished a 10-game junior season for the Broncos with 26 receptions for 365 yards, three touchdowns and a 14.0 yards per reception average … caught nine passes for 122 yards and three TDs as a sophomore … chose Louisiana over FBS offers from Arkansas State, Louisiana Tech and Pitt.

Ty Dominique – DL, 6-3, 235, Slidell, La. (St. Augustine HS)

Rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com … a two-time, first-team, All-District 9-5A selection on defense in New Orleans’ Catholic League … recorded eight sacks over two seasons with the Purple Knights … became a starter on the defensive line as a sophomore … picked Louisiana over South Alabama, Texas State and UCF.

Devin Franklin – LB, 6-5, 210, Oak Grove, La. (Oak Grove HS)

Plans to enroll at UL beginning in the Spring 2026 semester … named first-team All-District 2-2A as a junior … versatile player in the mold of Jaden Dugger … has played rush end, out-side linebacker, cornerback and safety for Oak Grove.

Jai’Vale Fredericks – OL, 6-6, 315, Daphne, Ala. (Daphne HS)

A three-star prospect and No. 48-rated recruit in the state of Alabama by 247Sports.com … will enroll at Louisiana beginning in the Spring 2026 semester … rated as the top offensive lineman in Alabama by USA Today High School Sports … chose UL over FBS offers from South Alabama, Arkansas State, Colorado State, Florida State, Liberty, ULM and Southern Miss, Troy, Tulane, Tulsa and UAB.

Mason Golding – P, 6-2, 190, Melbourne, Australia

Trained under Darren Bennett and Rhys Felton at GridCo Perth … will enroll at Louisiana for the Spring 2026 semester … will join a list of Australian punters at Louisiana that includes Daniel Cardona, Steven Coutts, Rhys Byrns and Nathan Torney.

Gunnar Goodwin – OL, 6-4, 295, Corinth, Miss. (Kossuth HS)

Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com … named to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal All-Area Small School Team as a junior … selected to play in the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game … a first-team Class 3A all-state selection … chose Louisiana over offers from Memphis, Tulane, Southern Miss, South Alabama, Air Force, Navy and Central Michigan.

Luke Green – S, 6-1, 190, Lafayette, La. (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Team leader in tackles as a senior at Lafayette Christian Academy … recorded 91 tackles with two sacks and an interception through 11 games on the season for the Knights … posted 88 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, four pass breakups and one forced fumble as a junior … the Class 2A state champion in the boy’s 400-meters … held offers from Liberty, Army, Navy and Arkansas State.

Julius Harper – CB, 6-2, 180, Prentiss, Miss. (Jefferson Davis County HS)

Two-way player at Jefferson Davis County, earning time at cornerback and wide receiver … two-year member of the track team … earned state champion honors in the long jump (21.09).

Harrison Kidder – LB, 6-1, 210, Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic HS)

Part of a Catholic squad that advanced to the Division I select state semifinals for the ninth consecutive year … helped lead CHS to four consecutive district titles.

Jayden Michael – OL, 6-5, 325, Lutcher, La. (Lutcher HS)

A two-time, All-District 8-4A selection at Lutcher High School … helped lead the Bulldogs to a second-round appearance in the 2024 state playoffs … coached by Dwain Jenkins

Jordan Pinnock – DL, 6-4, 240, Baton Rouge, La. (University Lab)

Versatile two-way player for U-High, spending time on both the offensive and defensive line … chose Louisiana over North Texas.

Jayden Reed – S, 5-11, 180, Monroe, La. (Neville HS)

Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and On3.com … a Louisiana Class 5A first-team, all-state selection as a junior … recorded 125 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 2 interceptions and one defensive TD … helped NHS to an 11-2 record and a Louisiana Divi-sion I Non-Select state semifinal appearance in 2024 … selected Louisiana over Louisiana Tech.

Trey Shaw – OL, 6-4 295, Hattiesburg, Miss. (Oak Grove HS)

A three-star prospect by 247Sports.com … plans to enroll at Louisiana in January … rated as the No. 43 player in the state of Mississippi by the Clarion Ledger … selected to play in the annual Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Game … received offers from Southern Miss, South Alabama, Colorado State, Oregon State, Tulsa and UTSA.

Ke’Rynn Smith – RB, 5-9, 190, Metairie, La. (Holy Cross HS)

A three-star prospect and No. 30-ranked product in the state of Louisiana by 247Sports.com … rushed for just under 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior for the Tigers in New Or-leans’ Catholic League … named first-team, All-District 9-5A … played as a freshman at Holy Cross and tallied 3,256 yards and 47 touchdowns during his four-year career … a workhorse runner who fumbled twice in his four seasons for HC … considered offers from Houston, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Tulsa, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU, Troy, UCF, Liberty, and Arkansas State.

Jackson Villaume – LS, 5-10, 210, Baton Rouge, La. (Parkview Baptist School)

A five-star long snapper and the No. 9-ranked long snapper in the nation by Kohl’s Professional Camps ... officially admitted to the University and will join the team as a preferred walk-on … rated as the No. 7 national long snapper by 247Sports.com … three-year letterwinner at Parkview Baptist School, where he was the Eagles’ Special Teams MVP … finished fifth overall at the 2025 Kohl’s Underclassman Challenge … placed third overall at the Hammer 2024 Winter Elite Camp.

Braylon Walker – CB, 5-10, 175, Lafayette, La. (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Has thrown for 1,821 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a senior, while rushing for 959 yards and 11 more scores on 127 carries … accounted for 40 touchdowns (20 rushing, 20 passing) as a junior, throwing for 2,417 yards on 158 of 279 passing and another 669 yards on 156 carries (4.3 yards per carry) … led Knights to the Division III select state semifinals as a junior.

Xavier Waters – DL, 6-1, 320, Houston, Texas (North Shore HS)

Rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com … named one of the top 100 recruits in the Greater Houston area by the Houston Chronicle … will enroll at Louisiana in Spring 2026 … signed with Louisiana over FBS offers from Colorado State, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Utah State and UTEP.

Edrick Williams – S, 6-0, 175, Daphne, Ala. (Daphne HS)

A three-star prospect and No. 46-rated recruit in the state of Alabama by 247Sports.com … will enroll at Louisiana in the Spring 2026 … recorded 95 tackles with seven passes defend-ed, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries as a senior … picked Louisiana over FBS offers from Arkansas State, Florida State, Georgia State, Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee, South Alabama, Southern Miss and UAB.

