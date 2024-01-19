Louisiana Falls Few Steps Shy of Overcoming Warhawks’ Early Advantage

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball team's attempt at a second consecutive comeback victory was spoiled by ULM finding multiple timely baskets in the fourth quarter and holding on for a 65-59 win on Thursday, January 18 at the Cajundome.

The Ragin' Cajuns (6-9, 2-4 SBC) battled back from down double digits to move within two possessions of the lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Warhawks (12-5, 4-2 SBC) clinging to a 45-40 advantage.

Destiny Rice scored a team-high 18 points and drove for a layup at 7:56 to slice the deficit to 45-44. After a pair of missed free throws by Nunu Bradford the Cajuns had their best opportunity to take the lead since early in the first quarter, however, the ULM guard redeemed herself with a steal and a corresponding layup on the break.

Tamera Johnson answered for UL at 6:58 with a jumper that made it 47-46, but Bradford came back with a triple at 6:32 increasing the ULM advantage to 50-46. The Cajuns continued to knock on the doorstep, a trey from Brandi Williams with 5:28 remaining creating a one-point game yet again.

After swapping free throws, ULM got a critical three-point play from Bradford at 2:42 to increase the lead to 55-50. Louisiana wouldn't be sidetracked, though, as Rice drew a pair of free throws she converted and Tamiah Robinson swiped a loose ball turnover for a layup at 2:17 that had the lead up for grabs again at 55-54.

Once again the Warhawks turned to Bradford, who finished with a game-high 20 points, finding her for a jumper at 1:51 that preserved the visitors' cushion.

The late-game, tug-of-war continued as Johnson worked her way in for a layup for the Cajuns at 1:24 trimming ULM's lead back down to one point at 57-56. The Warhawks would counter with a second-chance score from Katlyn Manuel at 1:01 and sealed the outcome by drawing a charge on the ensuing possession.

Starting with a pair of Bradford free throws that stretched the Warhawks' lead back out to two possessions at 61-56, the final 34 seconds saw the visitors clinch the triumph from the charity stripe.

UL played the game shorthanded with six individuals out with illness, including Jaylyn James who averaged 13.3 points on the recent four-game road trip but battled back from down 20-9 after the opening quarter to as much as 37-25 deficit three minutes into the third quarter.

ULM broke an 18-game losing streak in the series and collected its first win over Louisiana since January 2015.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana returns to the Cajundome on Saturday, January 20 for the second game of its January-ending, four-game homestand, facing Troy in a 2:00 p.m. contest.

Saturday's game is the Ragin' Cajuns annual Alumni Game featuring a pregame tailgate from 12:00-1:30 p.m., an on-court recognition of alumni in attendance, and a postgame Meet and Greet with the current team.

It's a quick rematch between the Ragin' Cajuns and Trojans who met back on January 10 in Troy, Alabama.

