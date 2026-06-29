Louisiana earns nine awards at LSWA convention

The Louisiana Athletic Department brought home a total of nine awards, including three first-place finishes, in the annual Louisiana Sports Writers Association's sports information/communications contest announced Sunday at the conclusion of the LSWA's Hall of Fame Weekend.

Louisiana picked up a 1-2 finish in the Best Live TV event during the 2025 season, highlighted by the broadcast tandem of Dan McDonald and Brennan Breaux’s first-place finish for their Ragin’ Cajuns baseball broadcast against Dallas Baptist.

Under the direction of Assistant Director of Athletics for Broadcast Operations Joel Billeaud and sports producer Blaise Breaux, the Ragin’ Cajuns added a second-place finish in the same category with Dawson Eiserloh and Breaux calling the UL-Nicholls Baseball game.

Louisiana added both a first- and third-place finish in Best College Graphics with Assistant Director of Creative Services JerMichael White being honored for his graphic on Lee Amedee’s stellar season in the field and his work on men’s basketball newcomer Isaiah Wilks being named the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year.

Ben Massey’s photo of Louisiana quarterback Lunch Winfield scoring the winning touchdown in the Cajuns’ 54-51 double overtime win over Marshall claimed second place for College Photography.

Louisiana picked up three awards in the writing category with McDonald’s story on UL men’s golfer Malan Potgieter in the NCAA tournament earning second place in Division IV. Director of Athletics Communications Matt Sullivan placed third overall in the same category with Associate Director of Athletics Communications Matt Hebert placing third overall for his story on UL Softball’s win over nationally-ranked Ole Miss.

Sullivan claimed UL’s third, first-place finish after tying for top honors in Division V (Game Notes) with his notes package for Louisiana Football’s appearance in the 68 Ventures Bowl.

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DIVISION III - RELEASE/FEATURE (WOMEN’S BASKETBALL/SOFTBALL)

3. Matt Hebert, Louisiana

Game story on UL softball win over ranked Ole Miss

DIVISION IV - RELEASE/FEATURE (OLYMPIC SPORTS)

2. Dan McDonald, Louisiana

Story on UL men’s golfer Malan Potgieter in the NCAA tournament and his streak of 91 consecutive holes without a bogey

3. Matt Sullivan, Louisiana

Story on UL men’s golfer Malan Potgieter’s school-record pace in Trinity Forest Invitational

DIVISION V – GAME NOTES (ALL SPORTS)

1 (tie). Matt Sullivan, Louisiana

Ragin’ Cajuns Football Notes package for 68 Ventures Bowl

JUDGES’ COMMENTS: Many game notes stuff their notes full of information from games during the season that aren't really relevant to the game at hand. They simply keep passing along notes from games that happened weeks ago, and while that information is important, it isn't anything that I would probably bring up during the game, and I end up having to wade through that. Neither one of these winners did that. Wasn't a lot of filler, just important notes that make them an easier read.

DIVISION VII – COLLEGE GRAPHICS

1. LOUISIANA

Graphic on Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball first baseman Lee Amedee and his perfect season in the field

JUDGES’ COMMENTS: A simple, clean-cut post highlighting incredible stats of an infielder.

3. LOUISIANA

Graphic on Men’s Basketball Newcomer Isaiah Wilks as the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year

DIVISION VIII – BEST COLLEGE PHOTO

2. Ben Massey, Louisiana

Louisiana quarterback Lunch Winfield scoring the game-winning TD in overtime in a 54-51 comeback victory over Marshall

BEST LIVE TV EVENT

1. Dan McDonald and Brennan Breaux, UL Athletic Broadcast Operations

Television broadcast of UL vs Dallas Baptist baseball game

JUDGES’ COMMENTS: This was a professional, entertaining, and highly enjoyable baseball broadcast that kept me engaged, even through a lengthy official review. The analyst had a deep understanding of the game situation. He gave great commentary during the review. The play-by-play commentator gave clear descriptions of what was happening during and after each play. The broadcast balanced game analysis and live coverage perfectly, creating an engaging experience for both dedicated baseball fans and casual viewers.

2. Dawson Eiserloh & Brennan Breaux, UL Athletic Broadcast OperationsTelevision broadcast of UL vs Nicholls baseball game

