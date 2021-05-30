Louisiana drops Heartbreaker to Georgia Southern in Extras

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - After tying the game in the bottom of the ninth inning against the Sun Belt Relief Pitcher of the Year, Louisiana could not walk off Georgia Southern as it fell in 11 innings in the semifinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, 3-2, on Saturday.

To start the game, Louisiana and Georgia Southern traded runs in the second inning. Georgia Southern scored on a single to left center and Louisiana got its run on a throw down to second, allowing Bobby Lada to break for home and tying the game at 1-1.

Georgia Southern’s starting pitcher was incredible after allowing the one run, retiring 20-straight batters before exiting in the seventh inning.

The Eagles regained the lead on a solo shot from Parker Biederer in the fifth to put the game at 2-1.

With the Sun Belt Relief Pitcher of the Year on the bump in the ninth inning, Louisiana was able to add a run on a fielder’s choice from Ben Fitzgerald.

The run, scored by Tyler Robertson, was reviewed for a few minutes because the ball was hit out of the catcher’s glove, allowing Robertson to score.

Following the run, Louisiana was unable do anything with runners on first and second and zero outs.

In the top of the 11th, the Eagles scored a run on a bunt single, giving them a 3-2 advantage.

Louisiana fought until the end and saw a runner on third, but ultimately fell, 3-2.

