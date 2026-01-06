Louisiana draws Central Michigan for MAC-SBC Challenge

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team will host Central Michigan in the second round of the 2025-26 MAC-SBC Challenge, in a joint announcement released on Tuesday by the Sun Belt Conference and Mid-American Conference.

The game, the second all-time meeting between Louisiana and CMU on the hardwood, is scheduled for February 7 at the Cajundome with tipoff scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+, with fans able to listen to the game on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana, which is 2-3 all-time in the MAC-SBC Challenge, opened the season on November 3 falling at Ball State, 75-64. Since the inception of the event in 2023, the Ragin’ Cajuns have faced Toledo, Bowling Green, Kent State, Northern Illinois and Ball State.

Central Michigan, which opened the season with an 82-66 win over App State in the opening round of the MAC-SBC Challenge, is currently 4-11 on the season heading into its MAC contest on Tuesday at Akron.

Louisiana and CMU last met in the 1967 NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City, Mo., with the Ragin’ Cajuns claiming a 70-62 second-round victory.

MAC-SBC Challenge Men’s Basketball Matchups

Saturday, February 7

Eastern Michigan at App State

Bowling Green at Arkansas State

UMass at Coastal Carolina

Northern Illinois at Georgia State

Toledo at James Madison

Central Michigan at Louisiana, 3 p.m.

Ball State at ULM

Miami (Ohio) at Marshall

Ohio at Old Dominion

Buffalo at South Alabama

Kent State at Southern Miss

Western Michigan at Texas State

Akron at Troy



