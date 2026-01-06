Louisiana Draws Akron in Round 2 of Women’s MAC-SBC Challenge

LAFAYETTE – The second round of games in the 2025-26 MAC-SBC Challenge was announced on Tuesday (January 6, 2026) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball team was paired with Akron.

The MAC women's basketball teams are hosting the February matchups. As a result, Louisiana will travel to Akron, Ohio for the Saturday, February 7 contest with Akron at James A. Rhodes Arena.

The first-ever meeting between the Ragin’ Cajuns and Zips is scheduled to tip off at 11:00 a.m. (CST).

The game is set to air on ESPN+ with radio coverage available on The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM in the Acadiana region and worldwide on the Varsity Network.

Matchups for Round 2 were set based on real-time NET rankings following the completion on play on January 3. The February games conclude the third year of a scheduling alliance between the MAC and SBC. The first round games of the 2025-26 season were held back in November with the SBC women's basketball teams hosting then.

Louisiana looks for a split in this season’s MAC-SBC Challenge. Back in November at the Cajundome, the Ragin’ Cajuns led most of the first half before Bowling Green slipped away starting in the third quarter and claimed an 82-67 decision.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-1 on the road all-time in the MAC-SBC Challenge, claiming victory at Central Michigan (W, 54-51) in February 2024 during the inaugural year of the event and falling just short (L, 55-57) at Northern Illinois in November 2024.

ABOUT THE MAC-SBC CHALLENGE

The MAC-SBC Challenge, a scheduling alliance in the sports of men's and women's basketball between the Mid-American Conference and Sun Belt Conference that began during the 2023-24 season, is in its third of four seasons after being extended two additional years through the 2026-27 season. Each MAC and Sun Belt team included in the MAC-SBC Challenge is guaranteed one home and one away game, annually.

Scheduling assistance is provided by Ordinal Sports Group. In addition to relevant NET data, geography and frequency of past contests is considered in determining the matchups. The MAC-SBC Challenge’s origin comes from the recommendation of the Sun Belt’s strategic planning committees for men’s and women’s basketball.

