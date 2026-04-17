Louisiana Downs South Alabama, 4-1, to Reach SBC Semis  

ROME, Ga. – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Men’s Tennis team continued its late-season surge and advanced in the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Tennis Championship tournament at the Rome (Ga.) Tennis Center on Friday, April 17, defeating South Alabama, 4-1, in the quarterfinal round.

With the victory, Louisiana (11-6) extended its season-best winning streak to five matches and now moves on to the semifinals of the SBC Championship, where it will face top-seeded and three-time defending tournament champion Old Dominion (18-6) on Saturday, April 18 at 9:00 a.m. (CDT).

The Ragin’ Cajuns seized early momentum against the Jaguars (9-11) by claiming the doubles point.

The reigning Sun Belt Conference Doubles Team of the Week duo of Mason Landreth and Leonard Tramolay delivered the clincher on Court 1 with a 6-3 victory, marking their team-leading 12th doubles win of the season. Samuel Kyjaci and Gianluca Filoramo also contributed with a dominant 6-1 win on Court 3.

In singles play, Louisiana secured three straight-set victories to close out the match. Nikola Kolyachev put Louisiana back in the lead and on the path to victory with his 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) win on Court 6, followed by David Simeonov’s 6-3, 6-4 decision on Court 4.

Tramolay sealed the team victory on Court 2, earning a 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 win for his fourth consecutive singles triumph. The clinching point marked his second of the day after helping secure the doubles point alongside Landreth.

South Alabama picked up its lone point of the matchup on Court 5.

Louisiana collected its first SBC Championship tournament win under head coach Thomas Sevel’s guidance and its first win in the event since 2024, also a quarterfinals triumph over USA.

With confidence building and momentum on its side, Louisiana now turns its focus to a semifinal showdown against one of the league’s perennial powers, aiming to continue its postseason run in Rome.

MATCH RESULTS

FINAL: Louisiana 4, South Alabama 1

Apr. 17, 2026 at Rome, Ga. (Rome Tennis Center)

Singles competition

1. Mason Landreth (UL) vs. Braden Hannig (USA) 4-6, 6-3, 2-3, unfinished

2. Leonard Tramolay (UL) def. Juan Accossatto (USA) 7-6 (7-5), 6-2

3. Samuel Kyjaci (UL) vs. Harold van Raemdonck (USA) 7-6 (7-4), 1-5, unfinished

4. David Simeonov (UL) def. Victor Frumholz (USA) 6-3, 6-4

5. Jules Caby (USA) def. Darius Balan (UL) 6-2, 6-0

6. Nikola Kolyachev (UL) def. Adam Bouyacoub (USA) 6-2, 7-6 (9-7)

Doubles competition

1. Mason Landreth/Leonard Tramolay (UL) def. Deren Yigin/Adam Bouyacoub (USA) 6-3

2. David Simeonov/Nikola Kolyachev (UL) vs. Braden Hannig/Victor Frumholz (USA) 3-5, unfinished

3. Samuel Kyjaci/Gianluca Filoramo (UL) def. Juan Accossatto/Harold van Raemdonck (USA) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (5,6,4,2)

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana faces top-seeded Old Dominion in the semifinal round of the 2026 Sun Belt Conference Men’s Tennis Championship tournament on Saturday, April 18, with the winner advancing to Sunday’s 12:00 p.m. (CDT) title match.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Monarchs are scheduled to face off at 9:00 a.m. (CDT). The contest will be streamed live on ESPN+, with live scoring available through Championship Central [sunbeltsports.org] at SunBeltSports.org.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsMT) and on Instagram (ragincajunsmten) to stay up-to-date with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Tennis.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Admission to all Louisiana home matches throughout the season is free of charge for all and open to the public. Fans can track the progress of the matches involving Louisiana through the links accessible from the Men's Tennis schedule page on RaginCajuns.com.

