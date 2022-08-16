Louisiana cornerbacks' group expected to be led by senior Eric Garror

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana has always had a high standard for their defense, in particular the secondary.

Although the Cajuns lost one of their premiere corner, Mehki Garner, to LSU, the depth of the group isn't lost. Expected to set the tone is senior Eric Garror who was named second-team all Sunbelt in 2021.

"His knowledge of the game is is way further than what you'd expect a college corner backs' knowledge of the game to be", says head coach Michael Desormeaux. "He understands splits, he understands concepts, and he understands the matches that we're doing in our coverages."

Last season, Garror accounted for 23 tackles, 7 pass breakups and 2 interceptions. Building off 2021's success, Coach Desormeaux says hes a guy that can do it all on the field as well as the sideline.

"A lot of times communication is inside out, from safety to corner. He has the ability to communicate outside in as well, and get things on the same page. His leadership is something that we value here. I think for him, it's obviously he needs to go play really good."

"E.G. brings the energy. Every single day. Every single day, he's playing music and saying, come on yall, let's go!", says defensive lineman, Ja-Quane Nelson.

Garror's play secures him a spot on one end but also in the conversation is a familiar face in sophomore Trey Amos. Defensive coordinator, Lamar Morgan, says the New Iberia native has survived the fire.

"I played him as a freshman. He probably thought his freshman year probably wasn't as good as he probably wanted to at times. You just throw him in the fire. I think that's the that's the beauty here is we play more guys than most people. You got to play them early. The best way you get better is playing. But, I think he's not going to be like him going out with the ones or him starting the game. It won't be too big for him because he's been in the game."

Among those two, the Cajuns return a veteran bunch in guys like Amir McDaniel, AJ Washington, Justin Agu and transfer, Keyon Washington.

