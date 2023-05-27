Louisiana Continues NCAA Postseason in Seattle Super Regional

No. 22 Louisiana (50-14, 22-2 Sun Belt) in NCAA Seattle Super Regional

Dates: Friday-Sunday, May 26-28, 2023

Location: Seattle, Wash.

Stadium: Husky Softball Stadium (1,500)

Series Schedule:

Fri., May 26 – 9:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sat., May 27 – 6:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sun., May 28 – TBD

MEDIA INFORMATION

NCAA Seattle Super Regional Central [gohuskies.com] // NCAA Tournament Bracket [ncaa.com] // NCAA Scoreboard [ncaa.com]

Season Stats (PDF): Louisiana [ragincajuns.com] | Washington [gohuskies.com]

Rosters: Louisiana [ragincajuns.com] | Washington [gohuskies.com]

Schedule/Results: Louisiana [ragincajuns.com] | Washington [gohuskies.com]

Radio: 103.3 FM The Goat and Varsity Network [thevarsitynetwork.com] · Talent: Cody Junot, PxP; Bobby Neveaux, analyst

Television: ESPN Networks [espn.com] · Talent: Mark Neely, PxP; Carol Bruggeman, analyst

Live Stats: CajunStats.com [statbroadcast.com]

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsSB [twitter.com]

TEAM INFORMATION

LOUISIANA Ragin' Cajuns

NFCA: RV | USA: 22 | SBA: 15 | D1S: -- | RPI: 11

Head Coach: Gerry Glasco (Illinois, '80)

Record at Louisiana: 255-67 (6th season)

Career Record: Same

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .311 / .516 / .380

Team ERA: 2.02

WASHINGTON Huskies

NFCA: 6 | USA: 5 | SBA: 6 | D1S: 5 | RPI: 13

Head Coach: Heather Tarr (Washington, '98)

Record at Washington: 785-296-1 (19th season)

Career Record: Same

Team Slash Line (AVG / SLG / OBP): .303 / .501 / .392

Team ERA: 2.66

SEATTLE SUPER REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 26

Game 1: Louisiana vs. Washington, 9:00 p.m. (CDT) // ESPN

Saturday, May 27

Game 2: Washington vs. Louisiana, 6:00 p.m. (CDT)

Sunday, May 28

Game 3 (if necessary): Louisiana vs. Washington, TBD

LEADING OFF

>> No. 22 Louisiana takes aim at a trip to the Women's College World Series from Friday-Sunday, May 26-28 competing in the best-of-three NCAA Seattle Super Regional against No. 7 national seed Washington at Husky Softball Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

>> Returning to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2016, Louisiana is appearing in softball's version of the Sweet 16 for the eighth (8th) time overall since the super regional format was introduced in 2005. Previous trips to the super regional round occurred in 2008, 2010 and 2012-16.

>> While in Seattle, the Ragin' Cajuns seek the program's seventh appearance in the NCAA Women's College World Series and first trip since 2014. Previous WCWS trips for Louisiana came in the 1993, 1995, 1996, 2003, 2008 and 2014 NCAA Tournament.

>> Louisiana locked in its trip to the Seattle Super Regional with a Championship Sunday sweep of LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional led by the eight-RBI effort from Jourdyn Campbell and key relief performances from Sam Landry and Chloe Riassetto.

>> The Seattle Super Regional was set up after Washington scored seven runs in the seventh inning of the winner-take-all game in the Seattle Regional vs. McNeese to overcome a 6-0 deficit and secure the host spot for the super regional round.

>> The trip to Seattle continues Louisiana's 24th consecutive appearance in the NCAA Softball Tournament, a streak which dates back to 1999. It's the 32nd appearance overall in the past 33 editions of the NCAA Tournament for the Ragin' Cajuns who have missed the event only once (1998) since 1990.

>> The only prior NCAA postseason meeting between Louisiana and Washington came in the 1995 NCAA Regional held at Lamson Park in Lafayette, with the Ragin' Cajuns capturing both matchups, 7-6 and 3-1, to advance to the WCWS.

>> Louisiana and Washington last met on the softball diamond in March 2010 at the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California.

>> The Seattle Super Regional marks the first-ever matchups between the Ragin' Cajuns and Huskies in the Emerald City. It's the first on-campus meetings since the 1995 NCAA Regional held in Lafayette.

>> Two of college softball's postseason mainstays highlights the Seattle Super Regional, with Louisiana and Washington part of a group of only seven (7) programs to appear in every NCAA Tournament since 2000. The distinguished group also includes; Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and UCLA.

>> The trip to Seattle, Washington marks the furthest distance Louisiana has ever traveled in its NCAA Tournament history. The 2,484-mile trek tops the previous longest journeys to Los Angeles (1,761), Fullerton, California (1,744), Amherst, Massachusetts (1,580), Tempe, Arizona (1,384), Tucson, Arizona (1,279) and Ann Arbor, Michigan (1,162).

STORYLINES TO WATCH IN SEATTLE

>> The Ragin' Cajuns are raging into Seattle after producing 16 runs off 20 hits on a .333 average in the Championship Sunday sweep of LSU in the Baton Rouge Regional.

>> Jourdyn Campbell carries the hot bat into Seattle after producing eight (8) RBI on Championship Sunday in Baton Rouge. It started with a pinch hit three-run home run for the lead in Game 1 - her fourth (4th) pinch hit in a critical situation with at least one RBI - and was punctuated by a first inning grand slam in the winner-take-all game.

>> Sophie Piskos rose to the forefront as Louisiana's most dangerous hitter in NCAA postseason play, batting .533 (8-for-15) with three doubles a home run and five (5) RBI.

>> Versatility has been a trademark for the Ragin' Cajuns all season long, using a mix of power hitting, speed on the base path and pinch hitting prowess to impact games. Louisiana has and will utilize its deep bench with upwards to 16 players being utilized at times.

>> Mihyia Davis, the nation's leader with 51 stolen bases, is Louisiana's chief weapon in the speed game. Getting her aboard the base path has been key to quick starts for the Cajuns who scored in the first inning in three of the five games in Baton Rouge when she reached in her first plate appearance.

>> The Ragin' Cajuns are armed with a pitching staff that's goes five (5) deep. Meghan Schorman, Sam Landry and Karly Heath are primary candidates to start while Kandra Lamb and Chloe Riassetto offer quick change of pace relief stints.

>> The comeback was key for both Louisiana and Washington to advance to the Seattle Super Regional. The Ragin' Cajuns were no stranger to the feat, having executed a comeback victory six times during Sun Belt Conference play.

NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY

32nd overall appearance (1990-1997, 1999-2019, 2021-23)

All-Time NCAA Tournament Record: 87-66 (.569)

NCAA Super Regionals Record: 6-11 (.353)

Last NCAA Super Regional Championship: 2014 (NCAA Lafayette Super Regional)

NCAA Regional Championships: 12 (1993, 1995, 1996, 2003, 2008, 2010, 2012-16, 2023)

NCAA Super Regional Appearances: 8 (2008, 2010, 2012-16, 2023)

WCWS Appearances: 6 (1993, 1995-96, 2003, 2008, 2014)

NOTABLES

>> Louisiana's 32 NCAA Tournament appearances rank eighth (8th) in NCAA history.

>> Louisiana is one of only seven schools to play in the NCAA Tournament every year since 2000. The list includes: Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, UCLA and Washington.

>> The program's all-time overall record in the NCAA Tournament stands at 87-66, representing the 13th-most wins in NCAA history.

>> The Ragin' Cajuns have posted a 41-16 mark in claiming regional championships and advancing to the super regional round in eight of the last 15 appearances (2008-19, 2021-23).

>> Louisiana has advanced to Championship Sunday of an NCAA Regional in each of its last 15 appearances (2008-19, 2021-23).

>> Louisiana's previous two Super Regional wins came in 2008 at Houston and 2014 against Arizona at Lamson Park.

>> Louisiana's eight (8) Super Regional appearances rank in the Top 20 among programs to advance since the format was introduced in 2005.

WASHINGTON SERIES HISTORY

Series Record: Washington leads, 6-5

In Seattle: First Meeting

In NCAA Tournament: Louisiana leads, 2-0

Last Meeting: 3/19/10 // UW 8, LA 0 (5) (Fullerton, Calif.)

Streak: Washington, +4

Series Notables

- Only prior NCAA postseason matchup came in 1995 NCAA Regional at Lamson Park in Lafayette; Cajuns won both matchups.

- Nine of the 11 all-time matchups were at a neutral site - all occurring in Fullerton, California (tournament hosted by Fullerton).

- The 1995 NCAA Regional at Lamson Park was the lone prior meetings on either school's campus.

- Huskies current four-game win streak is tied for the longest by either program in the series.

- The Cajuns won the last time the two programs met for a WCWS trip (1995 NCAA Regional at Lamson Park).

THIS 'N THAT

>> Louisiana placed a league-high seven (7) individuals on the 2023 All-Sun Belt Conference Team. Karly Heath captured Player of the Year honors and Mihyia Davis was honored as Freshman of the Year.

>> The Sun Belt regular season championship was claimed by winning every conference series for the ninth consecutive season (2014-19, 2021-23). As a result, Louisiana extended its nation-leading streak of consecutive conference series won to 81 straight dating back to March 2013.

>> Louisiana was one of only 17 teams in NCAA Division I Softball to finish the regular season having reached 40 wins. The Ragin' Cajuns reached the 40-win mark for the 24th consecutive season, a streak which began back in 1999.

>> Gerry Glasco guided Louisiana to its 24th consecutive 40-win season produced against a Top 10-rated strength of schedule in the regular season. The 43 wins marked the highest regular season win total since the 2019 season (47).

>> By regular season's end, Louisiana had attained a Top 10 RPI rating, collected 26 wins over Top 100 RPI teams, posted six Power 5 wins and picked up 24 of its 43 wins away from home.

NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

.130: Since April 1, Kandra Lamb has held foes to 17 hits and a .130 average while striking out 54 over 38-2/3 innings in 16 relief appearances.

.139: The opposition's batting average the three weeks prior to the NCAA Tournament (span of 65 innings).

1.49: Pitching staff's ERA since April 1, with both primary starters posting a sub-2.00 ERA (Sam Landry - 1.49; Meghan Schorman - 1.73).

2: Louisiana's pitching staff has lowered its ERA two full points since the Clearwater Invitational (from 4.13 to 2.02).

2: Number of shutouts pitched vs. ranked teams by Meghan Schorman (no-hit UCF, three-hit blanking of Florida).

3: Mihyia Davis is just the third player in program history to reach 50 stolen bases in a single season (joining Kelli Milligan and Dorsey Steamer).

4: The Cajuns defense committed only four (4) errors the three weeks prior to the NCAA Tournament (fielded .985).

5: The Ragin' Cajuns offense has reached or surpassed five base hits in all but five of 64 games this season.

7: Seven different Ragin' Cajuns have totaled 20-plus RBI led by the trio of Lauren Allred, Karly Heath and Alexa Langeliers who have reached 40 RBI.

9: Outfield assists recorded by Mihyia Davis from her center field position (thrown out three at home, three at second, two at third).

10: Out of her 12 relief efforts in Sun Belt play, Kandra Lamb tossed scoreless relief 10 times.

11: There are 11 different players who have posted at least one home run for the Ragin' Cajuns.

16: Team-leading home run total for Karly Heath, her new career-high total and the most in the Glasco era.

17: Number of non-conference games played against Power 5 competition (six matchups at the TaxAct Clearwater Invitational).

22: Karly Heath has impacted the game with her speed as well, collecting 24 stolen bases in 26 attempts.

23: Freshman Lauren Allred secured her spot in the lineup after totaling 23 RBI in just 46 at bats over a 30-day stretch from March 3-April 2.

28: Louisiana has picked up 28 wins (out of 50 total) away from Lamson Park (18 true road wins, 10 neutral site wins).

31: Number of times that the Ragin' Cajuns have scored in the first inning (28-3 record).

32-13: Louisiana's record vs. Top 100 RPI teams this spring.

33: Combined wins posted by pitchers Sam Landry (19) and Meghan Schorman (14).

42: Cajuns pitching has held the opposition to two runs or less in 42 out of 64 games (41-1 record).

46: Number of home runs the Cajuns have hit since April 1 (span of 30 games).

47: Team-leading RBI total generated by both Lauren Allred and Karly Heath entering super regional play.

49: Number of times the Ragin' Cajuns have scored the game's first run (44-5 record).

50: Win No. 50 of the season punched Louisiana's ticket to the Seattle Super Regional. It's the second 50-win campaign of the Glasco era (2019) and 12th overall in program history.

51: As of May 21, Mihyia Davis ranked No. 1 nationally in stolen bases with 51 swipes.

81: Consecutive Sun Belt Conference series won, a streak that dates back to March 2013.

92: Freshman Lauren Allred reached the 40-RBI mark in less than 100 at bats (92 actual).

100: Both Sam Landry (146) and Meghan Schorman (144) have reached the 100-strikeout mark a second straight season.

453: Strikeouts total posted by Louisiana's pitching staff which ranks No. 2 nationally (trailing only Auburn).

1,845: Louisiana's number of all-time program victories (1981-present) which ranks No. 5 in NCAA D1 Softball history.

