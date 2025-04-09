Louisiana Comes Up Short in Close Call at LA Tech

RUSTON – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team was edged out by Louisiana Tech in a pitcher’s duel at Dr. Billy Bundrick Field in Ruston on Tuesday, April 8, the host-Bulldogs holding on for a 2-1 win in the final game of the two teams’ midweek season series.

In the fifth inning, LA Tech center fielder Alexis Gilio robbed Louisiana’s Sam Roe of a would-be two-run home run to preserve the 2-1 lead.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (19-20) advanced a runner into scoring position with one out in the seventh inning in search of a run that could’ve continued the game, but Bulldogs reliever Allie Floyd induced back-to-back fly ball outs to complete the save.

LA Tech (24-15) gained a split of the season series with UL, rebounding from last Wednesday’s 3-0 shutout loss in Lafayette, and picked up its second straight win over the Cajuns in Ruston.

Louisiana struck first in its first trip to the plate after Maddie Hayden (1-for-4, run, stolen base) led off with a single to center field, was sacrificed to second, stole third and scored on Roe’s two-out single up the middle.

The Bulldogs went in order in the bottom of the first, but found timely hitting in the second inning to gain an advantage on the Cajuns’ Mallory Wheeler (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 7 K).

The Cajuns defense cut the lead runner off at second base for the second out, then Addison Snyder laced a single to deep left field scoring Gilio to even things up. Wheeler’s lone walk issued in the game extended the frame and KB Briley followed with a tiebreaking single.

Afterwards the game was dominated by the pitching of Wheeler, LA Tech starting pitcher Laney Johnson (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K) and eventually Floyd as not a single run was scored by either side the final 4-1/2 innings.

Tech’s only opportunity to extend the lead came in the fourth inning after a runner reached third base. Wheeler and the defense held as a third consecutive ground ball was induced for the final out.

Louisiana had the best chance at scoring runs in the top of the fifth on Roe’s deep fly to right center field. Fortunately for LA Tech, Gilio read it perfectly and took the home run ball away.

The loss spoiled the top strikeout performance of the season by Wheeler who finished with a season-high seven strikeouts. She tied Bethaney Noble (Feb. 16 vs. Ole Miss, Feb. 22 vs. Houston) for the most recorded by a Cajuns pitcher in the 2025 season.

Hayden’s leadoff single extended her season-best hitting streak, and longest by a Cajun this season, to 11 games. She posted her team-best 46th base hit and 36th run scored.

Roe (2-for-3, RBI) made it 16 consecutive games reaching base with her two-out RBI single. She picked up her eighth multiple-hit game of the season and the sixth since SBC play started back on March 14.

Kayla Falterman collected a pair of sacrifice hits to increase her season total to 15. She finished 1-for-2 at the plate to keep her batting average above the .420 mark.

Mia Norwood (Stonewall, La./North DeSoto HS) and Lillian Soto (Ruston, La./Cedar Creek School) both received a start in their first opportunity to play collegiately near their north Louisiana home.

Louisiana was denied a second consecutive midweek win, falling to 1-5 in midweek play. It was the team’s sixth straight loss in a game decided by one run (now 3-7 in one-run games).



UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana starts a six-game homestand at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park beginning with an April 11-13 series against James Madison. UL will be celebrating Alumni Weekend throughout the JMU series.

The series with the Dukes starts the second half of play within the Sun Belt Conference. Louisiana is scheduled to play nine of the last 12 SBC games – during the second half of the league slate – at Lamson Park.

UL and JMU are meeting at Lamson Park for the second straight season. The Ragin' Cajuns posted a three-game sweep last April to remain unbeaten against the Dukes since they joined the SBC in 2023.

The series opener is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday (April 11), continues Saturday (April 12) at 4:00 p.m. and then concludes with a Noon matchup on Sunday (April 13).

Live coverage of all three games is available on ESPN+, the Ragin' Cajuns Radio Network (The Goat 103.3 FM/1420 AM and Varsity Sports app) and CajunStats.com.

After meeting JMU, the Ragin' Cajuns finish the homestand Easter Weekend with South Alabama visiting for a three-game SBC series at Lamson Park from Thursday-Saturday, April 17-19.

