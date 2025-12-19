Louisiana Closes Out SBC Opening Week at Southern Miss  

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Women's Basketball team completes the opening week of Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday, December 20 in a 1:00 p.m. contest against Southern Miss at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Saturday’s contest is the last outing prior to the Christmas holiday break and the team’s upcoming return to the Cajundome on December 29. Live coverage is available on ESPN+ and The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (0-10, 0-1 SBC) are closing out a two-game road trip to start the program’s 35th season in the SBC. UL opened league play on Wednesday at Texas State, holding several fourth quarter leads before a late rally by the Bobcats.

The result in San Marcos kept Louisiana in search of its first win of the season. It was the squad’s second straight narrow miss that was decided by seven points.

For the first time since the Lady Eagles (8-4, 1-0 SBC) joined the Sun Belt in 2022-23, the two programs meet prior to the New Year’s holiday. The second meeting of the annual home-and-home isn’t until February 18 in Lafayette.

Louisiana looks to build upon the momentum gained in the Texas State matchup. The Ragin’ Cajuns produced their first halftime lead of the season and held the lead for 26-plus minutes of game action.

A strong SBC debut for freshman Imani Daniel, scoring a game-and career-high 20 points, vaulted her into the team lead at 11.6 points per game – having now scored double figures in five of the last six games. Southern Miss transfer Mikaylah Manley follows closely at 11.5 points per game.

USM landed 13 three-point makes in claiming its SBC opener 84-65 over South Alabama on Thursday at Reed Green Coliseum. The Lady Eagles feature a balanced attack of five players averaging double figures scoring, the unit led by the trio of Hayleigh Breland, Meloney Thames and Carly Keats each averaging 12-plus points.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (0-10, 0-1 SBC) at SOUTHERN MISS (8-4, 1-0 SBC)

Date/Time: Saturday, December 20, 2025 / 1:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: Hattiesburg, Miss.

Arena: Reed Green Coliseum (8,095)

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM [thevarsitynetwork.com]

Talent: Dawson Eiserloh

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Lee Roberts (pxp), Larry Boyd (analyst)

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [stats.statbroadcast.com]

Social Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [x.com] | #GeauxCajuns

Series Record: Southern Miss leads, 17-5

In Hattiesburg: Southern Miss leads, 11-1

Streak: USM +1

Last Meeting: Southern Miss 64-53, 2/28/25 (Hattiesburg, Miss.)

BOUNCE PASSES



Louisiana began its 35th season of competition in the Sun Belt on Wednesday at Texas State.

For the second straight season, the Cajuns began SBC play on the road.

The trip to Hattiesburg is the last stop before a five-game homestand starts on December 29.

The Ragin' Cajuns remain in search of their first win of the season.

It's the first of two matchups with USM. The Lady Eagles visit the Cajundome on February 18.

UL and USM split the season series the past two years, the home team winning each time.

Imani Daniel has scored double figures five of the last six games, most recently a career-high 20 points at Texas State.

now leads UL and is the top-scoring freshman in the SBC at 11.6 ppg. Bianca Silva has had multiple assists six straight games since taking over at point guard, averaging 4.7 assists per game.

passed out six of UL’s 10 assists at TXST. She's totaled 28 assists the past six outings. The Cajuns average 13.3 offensive rebounds with four players having totaled 15-plus led by 23 from Imani Daniel and 22 from Marina Artero .

and 22 from . UL won the rebound battle at TXST, 42-41, with four players grabbing at least five rebounds led by Mikaylah Manley’s seven.

seven. Entering SBC play, UL sank double-digit free throws and shot 70-plus percent four straight games.

A staple of Garry Brodhead's defense, the Cajuns once again rank Top 100 in turnovers forced per game (19.4) having already forced foes into 20-plus miscues five times.

defense, the Cajuns once again rank Top 100 in turnovers forced per game (19.4) having already forced foes into 20-plus miscues five times. UL held Morehead State below their season average of 8.8 triples, yielding only five, and to a meager 25 percent shooting beyond the arc.

The Ragin' Cajuns group navigating the 2025-26 season is entirely new to the program – the 11-member roster consisting of eight transfers and three freshmen.

The 2025-26 season marks the arrival of a highly touted freshman class, all products from the state of Louisiana. Imani Daniel (John Curtis), Amijah Price (Woodlawn) and Arionna Patterson (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana.

(John Curtis), (Woodlawn) and (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana. Transfers Mikaylah Manley (from Southern Miss) and Jazmyne Jackson (from Georgia Southern) provide familiarity, both having previously competed in the Sun Belt Conference.

(from Southern Miss) and (from Georgia Southern) provide familiarity, both having previously competed in the Sun Belt Conference. Garry Brodhead also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend Temeka Johnson has taken over the associate head coach duties while Kacie Cryer , chief of staff for the past three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend has taken over the associate head coach duties while , chief of staff for the past three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Freshman Imani Daniel led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A.

led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A. Garry Brodhead is the program's all-time winningest head coach and the only head coach to reach both 100 and 200 victories. His career record entering Saturday’s game stands at 215-191.

