Louisiana Closes Out Home Schedule for the 2025 Season

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Volleyball team makes one more appearance in the Hub City this fall as the Ragin' Cajuns host ULM in a two-match series at E.K. Long Gym beginning Thursday evening.

This marks the final home weekend of the 2025 season and concludes SBC West division play, which determines qualification for the conference tournament.

Play begins Thursday (Nov. 6) at 6:00 p.m. and then again Friday (Nov. 7) at 12:00 p.m. Thursday’s match airs on ESPN+.

Louisiana will honor senior opposite hitter Cailin Demps prior to the start of Friday's contest.

Demps enters the series six kills shy of a personal single-season best mark. She’s currently at 289 kills, which leaves her only 11 kills away from reaching the 300-mark for the first time in her collegiate career.

Admission to UL Volleyball home matches is free and open to the public. Available parking lots can be found on the Volleyball Match Day Parking page [ragincajuns.com] .

On Thursday, Ragin’ Cajuns Sports Properties and Champions for Literacy are collecting new or gently used books (levels K-12) to support youth in the local community. Fans can drop off donations in the front lobby of E.K. Long Gym.

Louisiana Volleyball hosts ULM

Thursday-Friday, Nov. 6-7 | Lafayette, La.

E.K. Long Gym

THE MATCHUPS

Thursday, Nov. 6 vs. ULM // E.K. Long Gym // 6:00 p.m.

ESPN+ [espn.com] | Live Stats [stats.statbroadcast.com] | Twitter Updates [twitter.com]

Friday, Nov. 7 vs. ULM // E.K. Long Gym // 12:00 p.m.

Live Stats [stats.statbroadcast.com] | Twitter Updates [twitter.com]

SERIES HISTORY

- ULM: Louisiana leads, 63-21 | Last match: W, 3-2 on 11/8/2024 in Monroe, La.

Sun Belt Matches: Louisiana leads, 35-5

Current Streak: UL +14



SET POINTS



Louisiana plays it final home matches of the 2025 season.



For the third time in the past four seasons UL has set a new season attendance record, two matches left to add on to the 8,362.



Eight wins at E.K. Long are the most of Kristi Gray's tenure. Two more wins mark the program's most home wins since 2020.



The Cajuns are two victories away from clinching a winning season for the fourth time in five years with Kristi Gray.



Louisiana is one game behind Troy for the fifth and final SBC Tournament spot from the West Division, but holds the tiebreaker.



The series with ULM wraps up divisional play in the SBC – the key component in qualifying for the conference tournament.



UL has won the last 14 matchups vs. ULM since the 2019 season.



UL has wins over last season's SBC Tournament champion (Texas St.), East winner (App St.) and the current West leader (USA).



Senior Cailin Demps ranks Top 10 in the SBC in kills per set (3.61). She's hit double figures in kills 17 times in 22 matches.



Cailin Demps is eyeing 300 kills in a season for the first time in her career, entering the ULM series at 289 ( current best is 294 ).



). With at least four matches left, Cailin Demps is chasing 1,000 career kills needing 70 more to reach the magical mark.



Libero Kennedy Gustafson has had double digits in digs in all 12 SBC outings. She ranks Top 5 in league play at 4.34 digs per set.



Chelsea Gilmore closed the ASU with a career-high nine (9) blocks. She hit a SBC-leading .500 (15 K, 2 E, 26 TA) in the series.



Freshman Lindsey Henry leads UL with 73 blocks on the season. She's averaging 1.0 blocks per set in SBC play (44 blocks in 44 sets).



The season stats show a marked improvement in hitting percentage – UL sits at a .235 clip in 2025 (hit .156 in 2024 season).



NUMBERS TO KNEAUX

5: UL's balanced offense features five players who have totaled 100-plus kills. The Cajuns rank Top 3 in the SBC in kills per set (13.25).

17: Senior opposite hitter Cailin Demps has scored at least eight kills every match and reached double digits 17 times (11 of 12 SBC matches).

930: The last time at E.K. Long, Cailin Demps surpassed the 900-kills threshold in her career. She currently stands at 930 kills with at least four matches left to chase 1,000.

+62: Louisiana holds a +62 margin in points scored in Set 1 through 22 matches. It's a key factor in the team holding a 14-8 record in the opening set in the 2025 season.



UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana concludes the 2025 regular season with a trip to Statesboro, Georgia for a two-match series at Hanner Fieldhouse against Sun Belt East foe Georgia Southern from Thursday-Friday, November 13-14.

First serve between the Ragin' Cajuns and Eagles is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (CST) both nights. The matches are being broadcast on ESPN+ with live stats available at CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are visiting Statesboro for the first time since October 2019.

Louisiana and Georgia Southern split the season series last November at E.K. Long Gym, the Ragin’ Cajuns walking off on Senior Night with a Siena DeCambra service ace.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter ( @RaginCajunsVB [twitter.com] ), Facebook (/ RaginCajunsVB [facebook.com] ) or Instagram ( @RaginCajunsVB [instagram.com] ) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Volleyball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.