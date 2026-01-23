Louisiana, Charlotte announce Home-and-Home series

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and American Conference member Charlotte 49ers have finalized a future home-and-home football series, with the first matchup set for the 2026 season, the programs announced in a joint release.
The series will kick off on September 26, 2026, when Louisiana travels to face Charlotte in the first-ever meeting against the 49ers. Charlotte will make the return trip to Lafayette on September 18, 2032, when the two teams meet at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.
The contest completes Louisiana’s non-conference schedule for 2026, which includes the home opener on Sept. 5 against FCS member Lamar, a Sept. 12 visit to USC and a Sept. 19 home matchup against American Conference member UAB.
Fans are encouraged to stay connected with Louisiana Football by downloading the official #GeauxCajuns App — click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS and here [play.google.com] for Android — and by following the Ragin’ Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB).
THE LOUISIANA-CHARLOTTE SERIES
September 26, 2026 – Louisiana at Charlotte (Richardson Stadium – Charlotte, N.C.)
September 18, 2032 – Charlotte at Louisiana (Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium – Lafayette, La.)
LOUISIANA FUTURE NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULES
(future schedules and opponents are tentative and subject to change)
2026
Sept. 5 – Lamar
Sept. 12 – at USC
Sept. 19 – UAB
Sept. 26 – at Charlotte
2027
Sept. 4 – at Tulane
Sept. 11 – East Texas A&M
Sept. 18 – at UCF
Sept. 25 – Kennesaw State
2028
Sept. 9 – Tulsa
Sept. 16 – at TCU
Sept. 23 – at Liberty
2030
Sept. 14 – New Mexico State
Sept. 21 – at Buffalo
2032
Sept. 18 – Charlotte
Sept. 25 – Liberty