Louisiana, Charlotte announce Home-and-Home series

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and American Conference member Charlotte 49ers have finalized a future home-and-home football series, with the first matchup set for the 2026 season, the programs announced in a joint release.

The series will kick off on September 26, 2026, when Louisiana travels to face Charlotte in the first-ever meeting against the 49ers. Charlotte will make the return trip to Lafayette on September 18, 2032, when the two teams meet at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium.

The contest completes Louisiana’s non-conference schedule for 2026, which includes the home opener on Sept. 5 against FCS member Lamar, a Sept. 12 visit to USC and a Sept. 19 home matchup against American Conference member UAB.

THE LOUISIANA-CHARLOTTE SERIES

September 26, 2026 – Louisiana at Charlotte (Richardson Stadium – Charlotte, N.C.)

September 18, 2032 – Charlotte at Louisiana (Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium – Lafayette, La.)

LOUISIANA FUTURE NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULES

(future schedules and opponents are tentative and subject to change)

2026

Sept. 5 – Lamar

Sept. 12 – at USC

Sept. 19 – UAB

Sept. 26 – at Charlotte

2027

Sept. 4 – at Tulane

Sept. 11 – East Texas A&M

Sept. 18 – at UCF

Sept. 25 – Kennesaw State

2028

Sept. 9 – Tulsa

Sept. 16 – at TCU

Sept. 23 – at Liberty

2030

Sept. 14 – New Mexico State

Sept. 21 – at Buffalo

2032

Sept. 18 – Charlotte

Sept. 25 – Liberty

