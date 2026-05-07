Louisiana blanks Troy to advance in Sun Belt Softball Championship

LAFAYETTE — Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns softball scored three runs in the opening inning and never looked back as the Cajuns defeated Troy 5-0 Wednesday night in the 2026 Sun Belt Softball Championship at Lamson Park.

Louisiana (29-26) leaned on a complete-game shutout from pitcher Sage Hoover, who allowed just two hits while striking out nine across seven innings. Hoover threw 96 pitches and did not issue a walk in the win.

The Cajuns wasted little time offensively. In the first inning, Cecilia Vasquez delivered a two-run double down the right-field line that was misplayed in the outfield, allowing two runs to score. Vasquez later crossed the plate on an RBI single from Mia Norwood to make it 3-0.

Louisiana added another run in the fourth inning after a wild pitch brought home pinch runner Miki Watts. The Cajuns pushed the lead to 5-0 in the fifth when Haley Hart laid down a sacrifice bunt that plated another run.

Kennedy Marceaux finished 2-for-3 with a walk and scored once, while Mia Liscano also collected two hits and scored twice. Vasquez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Troy (32-22) managed only singles from Makaley Boswell and Mia Tidmore. The Trojans struck out nine times and did not advance a runner past second base.

Abby Lovell took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits in two innings. Ella Cunningham pitched the final four innings in relief, giving up two runs.

Louisiana advances to the quarterfinals where they'll face ULM on Thursday, May 7 at 4:00 p.m.

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