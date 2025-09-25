Louisiana Begins Sun Belt Battles with Trip to San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Louisiana Volleyball opens its 2025 conference slate on the road in San Marcos, Texas meeting Texas State inside Strahan Arena at the University Events Center from Friday-Saturday, September 26-27.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (8-2) and Bobcats (5-6) are slated to meet at 6:00 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 26) and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 27) in the two-match Sun Belt series, with live coverage available on ESPN+ both dates.

Louisiana, which concluded non-conference play last weekend with a clean sweep of the Ragin’ Cajuns Classic, begins a season-ending, 16-match stretch of SBC matches that closes November 13-14 at Georgia Southern.

The most recent success in San Marcos in the series between the two programs belongs to the Ragin' Cajuns who have won two of the last three matchups at Strahan Arena dating back to 2021 – both trips guided by head coach and Wimberley native Kristi Gray who returns her hometown area.

The Ragin’ Cajuns success has been built on low-error offense and a tough defense, the squad ranking among the nation’s Top 50 leaders in both hitting percentage (.273) and opponents’ hitting percentage (.166).

The offense is driven by senior opposite hitter Cailin Demps who ranks Top 10 in the SBC in kills per set (3.61) and hitting percentage (.353). Strong service (No. 60 nationally) amplifies the team’s defense, most recently highlighted by a season-high 13 aces last Saturday vs. Nicholls.

Louisiana Volleyball at Texas State

Friday-Saturday, Sept. 26-27 | San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena at the University Events Center

THE MATCHUPS

Friday, Sept. 26 at Texas State // San Marcos, Texas // 6:00 p.m.

ESPN+ [espn.com] | Live Stats [stats.statbroadcast.com] | Twitter Updates [twitter.com]

Saturday, Sept. 27 at Texas State // San Marcos, Texas // 1:00 p.m.

ESPN+ [espn.com] | Live Stats [stats.statbroadcast.com] | Twitter Updates [twitter.com]

SERIES HISTORY

- Texas State: Texas State leads, 27-4 | Last match: L, 0-3 on 9/28/2024 at E.K. Long Gym

Streak: TXST +2



SET POINTS



Louisiana enters Sun Belt play for the rest of the season, the 16-match league slate starting September 26-27 at Texas State.

UL and Texas State square off on the opening weekend of SBC play for the second straight season.

Louisiana has claimed one victory each of the previous two trips to San Marcos with Kristi Gray.

The Ragin' Cajuns are one of the SBC's most improved teams, already one win shy of equaling last season's total.

The 8-2 start is the best since 2020 and of Kristi Gray's tenure.

Eight non-conference victories are the most recorded by the Ragin' Cajuns since the 2023 season ( went 9-5 ).

). Senior opposite hitter Cailin Demps ranks Top 10 in the SBC in kills per set (3.6) and hitting percentage (.353).

It only took Cailin Demps three weeks to clinch her fourth consecutive 100-kills season. She enters SBC play with 130 kills.

Chelsea Gilmore ranks Top 5 in the Sun Belt hitting .363. She's scored a kill on nearly half of her swings (60 kills off 124 attempts).

UL has five players with double-digit blocks led by Lindsey Henry's 29. The team has only hit into 43 blocks over 10 outings.

Cailin Demps stole the show in the visit to SFA's tournament, posting 49 kills (4.1/set) while hitting .340 over 100 swings.

Early returns have shown a marked improvement in hitting percentage – UL's off to a .273 clip in 2025 (hit .156 in 2024 season).



NUMBERS TO KNEAUX9-1: Louisiana started with the match lead the first six outings. The team enters conference play with a 9-1 mark in Set 1.

29: Freshman Lindsey Henry leads the frontline defensive efforts with a team-high 29 blocks. She surged ahead following 17 blocks at the SFA Tournament.

202: Opposite hitters Cailin Demps and Jazmine Gaston are leading the charge offensively, having combined for 202 kills (5.8/set).

413: UL entered the season with valuable experience at setter, junior transfers Ryleigh Garis and Nene Hawkins having combined to play in 413 sets.



UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana returns to E.K. Long Gym for its first home conference matches of the season, hosting App State from Friday-Saturday, October 3-4.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Mountaineers open the two-match Sun Belt series at 6:00 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 3) and conclude play on Saturday (Oct. 4) in a 1:00 p.m. contest. Friday’s contest is being broadcast on ESPN+.

The UL Volleyball program is holding Volley Beach Night on Friday while Saturday is the annual Dig Pink match with fans encouraged to wear pink.

UL and App State last met in the 2023 season, a two-match sweep for the Ragin’ Cajuns at E.K. Long. Since the SBC introduced the current schedule format in 2022, the home team has won all four matchups.

