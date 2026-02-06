Louisiana Begins 2026 Season at Lamson Park Hosting Louisiana Classic

Louisiana (0-0) hosts 40th Annual Louisiana Classic

Dates: Friday-Sunday, Feb. 6-8, 2026

Location: Lafayette, La.

Stadium: Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park

Louisiana's Schedule:

Fri., Feb. 6 – vs. Tulsa, 3:30 p.m. (CST) // ESPN+ // 103.3 FM/1420 AM

Fri., Feb. 6 – vs. Jacksonville State, 6:00 p.m. (CST) // ESPN+ // 103.3 FM/1420 AM

Sat., Feb. 7 – vs. North Texas, 3:30 p.m. (CST) // 103.3 FM/1420 AM

Sat., Feb. 7 – vs. Jacksonville State, 6:00 p.m. (CST) // 103.3 FM/1420 AM

TOURNAMENT CENTRAL [ragincajuns.com] | TICKETS [ragincajuns.evenue.net]

TV (Friday only): ESPN+ [espn.com] | Talent: Dan McDonald, PxP; Scott Brazda, analyst

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM [1033thegoat.com] | Talent: Cody Junot, PxP; Bobby Neveaux, analyst

Live Stats: CajunStats.com [statbroadcast.com]

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsSB [x.com]

40th Annual Louisiana ClassicFriday-Sunday, Feb. 6-8, 2026 | Lamson ParkFriday, Feb. 6

1:00 p.m. – Jacksonville State vs. Tulsa

3:30 p.m. – Tulsa vs. Louisiana

6:00 p.m. – Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

Saturday, Feb. 7

1:00 p.m. – North Texas vs. Jacksonville State

3:30 p.m. – North Texas vs. Louisiana

6:00 p.m. – Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

Sunday, Feb. 8

10:00 a.m. – Tulsa vs. Jacksonville State

Note: Underlined team occupies 3B dugout

Team listed second is HOME team

LEADING OFF

>> Louisiana Softball begins the 2026 season hosting the 40th Annual Louisiana Classic from February 6-8 at Lamson Park.

>> Joining the Ragin' Cajuns for the tournament is Jacksonville State, North Texas and Tulsa.

>> Jacksonville State appears at Lamson Park for the first time since February 1999 while both North Texas and Tulsa last visited in February 2022.

>> Louisiana enters Year No. 2 under the leadership of Alyson Habetz, a celebrated Ragin' Cajuns student-athlete and renowned softball coach who took charge in 2025.

>> Including the Louisiana Classic, the Ragin' Cajuns play their first nine games of the 2026 season at Lamson Park – remaining at Lamson Park through the first two weekends.

>> In total, UL hosts 24 regular season games at Lamson Park and the Sun Belt Conference Championship Tournament in 2026.

>> 2025 Sun Belt Freshman of the Year Emily Smith is the top returner on offense looking to build upon a 50-hit, 40-RBI debut in her collegiate rookie season.

>> The double play tandem of Cecilia Vasquez and Mia Liscano highlights an infield defense that has led the nation in double plays turned the past two seasons.

>> Veteran pitchers Sage Hoover and Lexie Delbrey make their much-awaited return to the circle after missing 2025 with injury, adding valuable P4 experience to the pitching staff.

>> Acadiana-area softball star Kennedy Marceaux of Kaplan, the 2024 Louisiana Gatorade Softball Player of the Year, headlines the newcomers that includes another Louisiana native in Madyson Manning of West Monroe.

>> UL welcomes five freshmen this season including Kennedy Stutes, the younger sister of Gabbie Stutes. Spanish Fort, Alabama product Haley Hart had an impressive fall and will be a rookie to watch.

THIS 'N THAT

>> The Ragin' Cajuns seek a return to their championship and postseason ways in the 2026 season. Last season, UL finished third in the SBC and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1999.

>> Sophomore Emily Smith was named to the Preseason Mid-Major D100 Player Rankings.

>> Louisiana was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll.

>> The two-time reigning national leader in total double plays turned, Louisiana’s defense crafted 81 double plays over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

>> Gabbie and Kennedy Stutes are the first sister pairing to play for Louisiana since Kara and Kourtney Gremillion (2018-19).

>> The 2026 campaign marks the 46th season in the storied history of Louisiana Softball. The program debuted in 1981 and since has recorded 1,919 wins, a total that ranks Top 5 in NCAA history.

>> Louisiana has averaged over 1,000 fans in attendance yearly since 2012 and is a perennial Top 25 national attendance leader.

>> The Ragin’ Cajuns posted the No. 1 average attendance (1,894) in the state of Louisiana in the 2025 season.

>> The Louisiana Softball program's rich tradition includes six Women's College World Series appearances, eight NCAA Super Regional berths and 33 NCAA Regional appearances which ranks as eighth-most in NCAA history.

