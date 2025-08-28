Louisiana Begins 2025 Season Hosting Sawyer Camillo Classic

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Volleyball officially launches its 2025 season this weekend in Lafayette, Louisiana at the historic E.K. Long Gym as host of the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic from Friday-Sunday, August 29-31.

Louisiana is starting its fifth season under the leadership of head coach Kristi Gray. The Ragin’ Cajuns are slated to play once each day throughout the Labor Day weekend.

The Ragin’ Cajuns open the weekend and the season at 6:00 p.m. on Friday taking on Texas Southern. UL continues tournament play on Saturday vs. Tarleton State at 2:00 p.m., then concludes the event on Sunday vs. New Orleans at 1:00 p.m.

Admission to all UL Volleyball home matches throughout the season is free and open to the public. Available parking lots can be found on the Volleyball Match Day Parking page [ragincajuns.com] .

For can track the progress of the Sawyer Camillo Memorial Classic through the Tournament Central page at RaginCajuns.com/SawyerCamilloClassic [ragincajuns.com] .

The Ragin' Cajuns are welcoming 11 new members to the roster for the 2025 season including several transfers from highly successful programs.

Senior opposite hitter Cailin Demps looks to build upon her first career 200-kills season – she recorded 294 last season. UL has gained valuable experience at setter with junior transfers Ryleigh Garis and Nene Hawkins having combined to play in 413 sets.

Friday-Sunday, Aug. 29-31 | Lafayette, La. (E.K. Long Gym)

Friday, Aug. 29 vs. Texas Southern // E.K. Long Gym // 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. Tarleton State // E.K. Long Gym // 2:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 31 vs. New Orleans // E.K. Long Gym // 1:00 p.m.

SERIES HISTORY

- Texas Southern: Louisiana leads, 9-0 | Last match: W, 3-0 on 9/9/2023 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Streak: UL +9

- Tarleton State: First Meeting

Streak: -

- New Orleans: New Orleans leads, 47-35 | Last match: W, 3-1 on 9/15/2023 at E.K. Long Gym

Streak: UL +3

Friday, Aug. 29

3:00 p.m. – Tarleton State vs. New Orleans

6:00 p.m. – Louisiana vs. Texas Southern



Saturday, Aug. 30

11:00 a.m. – New Orleans vs. Texas Southern

2:00 p.m. – Louisiana vs. Tarleton State

Sunday, Aug. 31

10:00 a.m. – Texas Southern vs. Tarleton State

1:00 p.m. – Louisiana vs. New Orleans

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

The Ragin' Cajuns travel to Nacogdoches, Texas for a three-day tournament from Thursday-Saturday, September 4-6 at Shelton Gym on the Stephen F. Austin campus.

Louisiana meets host-SFA on Thursday (Sept. 4) at 5:30 p.m., Sam Houston on Friday (Sept. 5) at 7:00 p.m. and Abilene Christian on Saturday (Sept. 6) at 11:00 a.m. while in Nacogdoches.

The tournament at SFA starts a five-match road trip. The Ragin' Cajuns next home matches at E.K. Long Gym are scheduled for September 19-20 in the Ragin' Cajuns Classic.

