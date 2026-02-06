Louisiana basketball preview: vs. Central Michigan

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball team steps out of conference play for the final time during the 2025-26 season when it plays host to Central Michigan in the second round of the MAC-SBC Challenge on Saturday at the Cajundome.

Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be available on ESPN+, with fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app. Live results will be available at CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [statbroadcast.com] .

Single-game tickets are available at RaginCajuns.com [ragincajuns.evenue.net] .

The game marks the second meeting between Louisiana (8-16) and Central Michigan (7-16) since the Beryl Shipley days when then-USL earned a 70-62 win over the Chippewas in the 1967 NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

Louisiana extended its win streak to three games after posting a dramatic 64-61 victory at James Madison on Wednesday. Dorian Finister scored a game-high 18 points, including draining his lone 3-pointer of the game with 1.2 seconds remaining to provide the winning margin.

De’Vion Lavergne scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half while Dariyus Woodson added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, as Louisiana opened the final month of the regular season on a positive note.

Finister continues to lead Louisiana in both scoring (14.3 ppg.) and rebounds (4.8 rpg.) with Jaxon Olvera averaging 11.3 points. Lavergne – the team leader in assists (70) – has averaged 9.3 points on the season for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Central Michigan (7-16), under first-year coach Andy Bronkema, had its two-game win streak snapped on Tuesday in a 95-89 loss at UMass, spoiling a 40-point performance by Logan McIntire.

Seven-footer Nathan Claerbaut leads CMU in both scoring (12.4 ppg.) and rebounds (6.0 rpg.) with Tamario Adley (11.6), McIntire (10.6) and Michigan transfer Phat Phat Brooks (10.4) next in the scoring column.

The Chippewas, who are 4-1 in the MAC-SBC Challenge, opened the season at home with an 82-66 win over App State in the first game of the series between the two leagues, before dropping a 66-64 contest to South Alabama on November 13.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest on Louisiana Men's Basketball, stay tuned to RaginCajuns.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (RaginCajunsMBB).

GAME 25 PREVIEW – Louisiana (8-16, 6-6 SBC) vs. Central Michigan (7-16, 3-8 MAC)

Date/Time: February 7, 2026 / 3 p.m.

Site: Lafayette, La.

Arena: Cajundome (12,362)

TICKETS

Single-game tickets are available at RaginCajuns.com [ragincajuns.evenue.net]

RADIO/TV

TV: ESPN+

Talent: Dan McDonald (pxp), Eric Mouton (color)

Radio: KPEL 96.5 FM/ The Varsity Network

Talent: Ian Auzenne (pxp)

LIVE STATS/SOCIAL MEDIA

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com

Twitter Updates: @RaginCajunsMBB | #GeauxCajuns

SERIES HISTORY

Overall – Louisiana leads, 1-0

In Lafayette – First meeting

In Mount Pleasant – Never met

Neutral Sites – Louisiana leads, 1-0

Last 10 Games – Louisiana, 1-0

Streak – Louisiana +1



STORY LINES

• Louisiana opens a stretch of four of its next five games at home when it faces Central Michigan in the second round of the MAC-SBC Challenge.

• The meeting with CMU is the second between the schools on the hardwood and the first since a 1967 meeting in the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

• Since the inception of the MAC-SBC Challenge in the 2023-24 season, Louisiana is 2-3 overall with both wins coming in the latter contest (2024 - Bowling Green; 2025 - at Northern Illinois).

QUICK HITS

• Louisiana looks to match its longest win streak since the 2023-24 season when it eventually won seven straight between January 13-February 3, 2024.

• Louisiana is 7-9 all-time against current schools from the MAC, facing all members except Akron, Miami and Western Michigan.

• Saturday's game against CMU is the first for Louisiana in the MAC-SBC Challenge against one of the three teams from Michigan.

• Louisiana is 4-4 overall in games decided by six points or less.

• Six different players – Jamyron Keller (1), Jaxon Olvera (6), Dorian Finister (9), Joshua Lewis (3), Daryius Woodson (1) and De’Vion Lavergne (3) – have led Louisiana in scoring in a game this season.

• Seven players have led the Ragin’ Cajuns in rebounding this season with Finister (8), Todd Jones Jr. (7) and Olvera (6) leading the way.

• Louisiana has used 13 different starting lineups during the 2025-26 season.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns’ 85 points vs. ULM on Jan. 8 marked their first 80-point performance since scoring 82 at Georgia Southern on Feb. 5, 2025.

• The 85-point output was Louisiana’s highest in the Cajundome since an 86-60 win over Bowling Green on Feb. 11, 2023.

• Louisiana made a season-high 15 3-pointers in a single-game record 42 attempts in a 59-56 win at South Alabama on Jan. 17.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns’ +17 rebounding margin vs. ULM was their largest since a 49-30 (+19) advantage over South Alabama on Feb. 3, 2024.

• Dorian Finister ranks seventh in the Sun Belt in minutes played (32.3 mpg) and 21st in free throw percentage (.743).

LOUISIANA IN THE MAC-SBC CHALLENGE

• Louisiana is 2-3 all-time in the MAC-SBC Challenge after opening the 2025-26 season on November 3 falling at Ball State, 75-64.

• Since the inception of the event in 2023, the Ragin’ Cajuns have faced Toledo, Bowling Green, Kent State, Northern Illinois and Ball State.

• Louisiana's results in the MAC-SBC Challenge are listed below:

2023-24 – at Toledo (L, 78-87)

2023-24 – Bowling Green (W, 86-60)

2024-25 – Kent State (L, 66-70)

2024-25 – at Northern Illinois (W, 66-64)

2025-26 – at Ball State (L, 64-75)

2025-26 – Central Michigan

THE LAST MEETING - USL 70, CMU 62

• In its first season of integration (and the first school in the Deep South to integrate in basketball), then-Southwestern Louisiana earned a 70-62 win over Central Michigan on March 15, 1967, in the NAIA National Tournament in Kansas City, Mo.

• Elvin Ivory posted a double-double with 24 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns with Jerry Flake adding 17 and Marvin Winkler 15.

• CMU Hall of Famer Willie Iverson led the Chippewas with 25 points.

