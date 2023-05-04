Louisiana Baseball Visits ULM In Sun Belt Conference Series

MONROE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team returns to Sun Belt Conference play on Friday when it opens a three-game series against ULM on Lou St. Amant Field.

First pitch for Friday’s opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. The series resumes on Saturday with a 4 p.m. start before wrapping up on Sunday at 1 p.m. All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+ fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana (29-17, 11-10 SBC), which opens a four-game road trip which concludes on Tuesday at Louisiana Tech, returns to action for the first time after completing final exams for the Spring semester. The Ragin’ Cajuns closed out a three-game series last Sunday against No. 6-ranked Coastal Carolina, dropping a 3-2 decision in 11 innings.

Conor Higgs, who has started the last nine games while hitting in a personal-best 11 straight contests, is hitting .418 on the season with five home runs and 21 RBI. Heath Hood (.366-4-29), Kyle DeBarge (.349-4-26), Julian Brock (.324-10-50), Carson Roccaforte (.323-2-30) and John Taylor (.307-6-34) pace Louisiana’s offense with Hood (28) and Will Veillon (20) leading the team in stolen bases.

Jackson Nezuh (6-4, 7.71 ERA) will earn the start in Friday’s game for Louisiana. Starters for the remaining two games are to be announced.

ULM (16-29, 5-15 SBC) snapped a six-game losing streak on Wednesday with a 17-4, seven-inning win over Alcorn. The Warhawks were swept in a three-game series last weekend at Georgia Southern and dropped two of three the previous week at Arkansas State.

Shawn Weatherbee is ULM’s top hitter with a .286 average. Kade Dupont (.282-3-26) and Riley Davis (.282-6-27) – the leader in both home runs and RBI – follow for the Warhawks.

Nicholas Judice (2-1, 3.38 ERA) will make his first start of the season in Friday’s opener for the Warhawks with left-hander Cam Barlow (3-4, 5.24 ERA) slated to pitch on Saturday. Freshman right-hander Justin Robinson (0-0, 4.58 ERA) will make his first career start in Sunday’s finale.

Louisiana leads the all-time series against ULM, 98-55, and have won seven of the last 10 meetings in the series including five straight in Monroe.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager [am.ticketmaster.com]. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

GAMES 47-49 PREVIEW

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (29-17, 11-10 SBC) at ULM Warhawks (16-29, 5-15 SBC)

DATE/TIMES (dates and times are subject to change)

Friday – May 5, 6 p.m.

Saturday – May 6, 4 p.m.

Sunday – May 7, 1 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

Lou St. Amant Field (1,800) | Monroe, La.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRIDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Jackson Nezuh (6-1, 180, Jr., St. Cloud, Fla.)

’23 Stats: 6-3, 7.79 ERA, 52.0 IP, 61 H, 46 R, 45 ER, 19 BB, 62 K, .292 OppBA

ULM | RH Nicholas Judice (6-8, 220, Jr., Baton Rouge, La.)

’23 Stats: 2-1, 3.38 ERA, 37.1 IP. 29 H, 17 R, 14 ER, 11 BB, 50 K, .218 OppBA

SATURDAY – 4 p.m.

LOUISIANA | TBA

ULM | LH Cam Barlow (5-11, 210, r-Jr., Halls, Tenn.)

’23 Stats: 3-4, 5.24 ERA, 55.0 IP, 58 H, 35 R, 32 ER, 19 BB, 46 K, .266 OppBA

SUNDAY – 1 p.m.

LOUISIANA | TBA

ULM | RH Justin Robinson (6-2, 190, Fr., Carriere, Miss.)

’23 Stats: 0-0, 4.58 ERA, 17.2 IP, 12 H 11 R, 9 ER, 11 BB, 18 K, .182 OppBA

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Not ranked

ULM – Not ranked

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO (Pregame Show starts 30 minutes prior to first pitch)

Station – KPEL-FM (96.5) / The Varsity Network App

Talent – Jay Walker (pxp); Anthony Babineaux (color)

STREAMING (ESPN+)

Talent – Mike Hammett (pxp)

LIVE STATS

CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD

Overall: Louisiana leads, 98-55

WHAT’S ON DECK

Louisiana wraps up its 2023 midweek schedule on Tuesday when it makes the trip to Ruston to face Louisiana Tech in a 6 p.m. contest at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

The game will be streamed live on CUSA.tv (subscription required) with fans able to listen to the game in the Lafayette area on 103.3 The Goat, 1420 AM and worldwide on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana will then close out its home schedule May 12-14 with a three-game series against Texas State at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

