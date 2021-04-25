Louisiana Baseball Falls in Heartbreaker to Little Rock

Little Rock, Ark. - With two outs and up one run in the bottom of the 10th inning, an errant throw snuck past Louisiana’s first baseman’s glove and scooted down the right field line, scoring two runs and giving Little Rock a 4-3 win in extra innings on Saturday night at Gary Hogan Field.

Brennan Breaux collected his 100th hit as a Ragin’ Cajun in Saturday night’s contest, blasting a double to deep centerfield. Breaux finished the game with three hits and three RBI.

Drake Osborn had an impressive day at the plate as well, collecting three hits batting leadoff for the first time in his career.

It was a true pitchers duel on Saturday, with both starting pitchers tossing into the seventh inning.

Louisiana’s Connor Cooke only had one blemish on the night, a two-run home run from Kobe Barnum in the second inning.

Cooke ended his outing by retiring 10 of the last 11 batters he faced and only allowing two hits during his start. The Sulphur, Louisiana, native has been on an incredible stretch lately, only allowing five earned runs in his last three outings.

Aaron Funk was just as good for Little Rock, surrendering four hits, three of which came from Osborn. The Preseason Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year struck out eight Ragin’ Cajuns on 109 total pitches.

The game got interesting in the top of the eighth inning when Brennan Breaux tallied a two-run single, tying the game at 2-2.

Jacob Schultz did a marvelous job in relief, preventing the Trojans from scoring in the last two frames.

In the 10th inning, Breaux executed a perfect squeeze that scored Connor Kimple and gave the Ragin’ Cajuns the advantage, putting them in a good spot to close out the game.

Blake Marshall got the first batter out on strikes and Jason Nelson entered the game to try and earn the save.

After Marshall and Nelson both walked one batter, Jorden Hussein came up and hit a weak-contact ground ball to third and throw went to the left of the bag and down the line, scoring two runs and giving Little Rock the 4-3 win.

Louisiana will try to grab a win Sunday afternoon when it faces Little Rock at 1 p.m.

