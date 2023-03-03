Louisiana Baseball, Campbell Set For Weekend Series at Russo Park

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team opens a season-long, eight-game homestand on Friday when it hosts Campbell University in a three-game series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

First pitch for Friday’s opening game is scheduled for 6 p.m. The series resumes on Saturday at 2 p.m., before concluding on Sunday at 1. All three games will be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be heard in the Lafayette area on KPEL-FM (96.5) and on the Varsity Network app.

Louisiana (6-2) opens the month of March playing 14 of its scheduled 18 games on its home turf. The meeting with Campbell (6-1), which participated in the NCAA Knoxville Regional, is the first between the schools on the baseball diamond.

Senior Jake Hammond (0-0, 1.74 ERA) will take the mound in Friday’s opener with Tommy Ray (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earning the start on Saturday and Jackson Nezuh (0-0, 17.05 ERA) starting in the finale.

CJ Willis (.409-0-9), Heath Hood (.400-1-7) and Conor Higgs (.400-0-1) lead Louisiana at the plate.

Campbell, which opens a nine-game roadtrip with stops at Tulane, App State and Coastal Carolina, swept Butler with three comeback wins to complete the sweep. The Fighting Camels trailed 4-0 after six innings on Friday, 5-1 after two innings on Saturday, and 9-2 in the middle of the seventh on Sunday. The Camels outscored Butler 27-1 from the seventh inning and later across the series.

Right-hander Cade Kuehler (1-0, 5.40 ERA) will open the series on the mound for Campbell with Chance Daquila (2-0, 5.40 ERA) getting the start on Saturday. The Camels will send right-hander Ernie Day (0-0, 6.75 ERA) to the mound in the finale on Sunday.

Single-game tickets are available by visiting the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome or purchasing by visiting Account Manager. For more information call the Louisiana Athletics Box Office at the Cajundome at (337) 265-2104.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

For the latest updates on Ragin' Cajuns baseball, follow on Facebook (RaginCajunsBaseball), Twitter (@RaginCajunsBSB) and Instagram (@RaginCajunsBSB) or check RaginCajuns.com.

GAMES 9-11 PREVIEW

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-2) vs. Campbell Fighting Camels (6-1)

DATES/TIMES (time is subject to change)

Friday, March 3 – 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 – 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 – 1 p.m.

LOCATION/SITE

M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park (6,015) | Lafayette, La.

PITCHING MATCHUP

FRIDAY – 6 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Jake Hammond, 6-3, 230, Sr., Monroe, La.)

‘23 Stats: 0-0, 1.74 ERA, 10.1 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 11 K, .194 OppBA

CAMPBELL | RH Cade Kuehler (6-0, 215, Jr. Waxhaw, N.C.)

‘23 Stats: 1-0, 5.40 ERA, 10.0 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 8 BB, 16 K, .237 OppBA

SATURDAY – 2 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Tommy Ray (6-5, 215, Jr., Quincy, Ill.)

‘23 Stats: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, .125 OppBA

CAMPBELL | RH Chance Daquila (6-3, 220, R-Jr., Mount Pleasant, N.C.)

‘23 Stats: 2-0, 5.40 ERA, 10.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 10 K, .184 OppBA

SUNDAY – 1 p.m.

LOUISIANA | RH Jackson Nezuh (6-1, 180, Jr., St. Cloud, Fla.)

‘23 Stats: 0-0, 17.05 ERA, 6.1 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 12 ER, 5 BB, 8 K, .414 OppBA

CAMPBELL | RH Ernie Day (6-4, 230, Jr., Chicago, Ill.)

‘23 Stats: 0-0, 6.75 ERA, 9.1 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 12 K, .219 OppBA

RANKINGS

Louisiana – Receiving Votes (USA Today Coaches’ Poll)

Campbell – Receiving Votes (NCBWA, USA Today Coaches’ Poll)

RADIO/TV/LIVE STATISTICS

RADIO

Friday

5:30 p.m. (Pregame) / 6 p.m. (First Pitch)

Station – KPEL-FM (96.5)/ The Varsity Network App

Talent – Ian Auzenne (pxp); Brad Topham (color)

Saturday

1:30 p.m. (Pregame) / 2 p.m. (First Pitch)

Station – KPEL-FM (96.5)/ The Varsity Network App

Talent – Ian Auzenne (pxp); Brad Topham (color)

Sunday

12:30 p.m. (Pregame) / 1 p.m. (First Pitch)

Station – KPEL-FM (96.5)/ The Varsity Network App

Talent – Ian Auzenne (pxp); Brad Topham (color)

STREAMING

ESPN+

Talent: Dan McDonald (pxp); Brennan Breaux (color – Friday), Scott Brazda (color – Saturday/Sunday)

LIVE STATS

CajunStats.com

SERIES RECORD

Overall: First meeting

In Lafayette: First meeting

In Buies Creek: Never met

Neutral Sites: Never met

DIAMOND NOTES

• Louisiana opens the month of March hosting Campbell University in a three-game series at M.L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park.

• The weekend series is part of a season-long, eight-game homestand for Louisiana and features a matchup of 2022 NCAA Regional participants (Louisiana at College Station; Campbell at Knoxville).

• Louisiana is scheduled to play 14 of its 18 games in the month of March within the friendly confines of #TheTigue.

• Heath Hood, Kyle DeBarge, Julian Brock and Carson Roccaforte have reached base safely in all eight games this season.

• Hood has reached safely in 25 straight games dating back to the 2022 season.

• The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-1 in one-run games through the first eight games of the season.

• Louisiana was picked to finish fourth in the Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

• Through the first four home games at #TheTigue in 2023, Louisiana is 15th nationally in average attendance (3,976) in the initial NCAA Division I Baseball Report.

• Louisiana picked up three quality starts last weekend against BYU after not getting its first QS last season until March 13, 2022.

------------------------------------------------------------

