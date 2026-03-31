Louisiana Athletics receives $2.5 million gift from Gus and Andrea Rantz

The Louisiana Department of Athletics has received a $2.5 million gift from Gus and Andrea Rantz, which will provide support for the baseball clubhouse project at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park, it was announced Tuesday.

With this commitment from the Rantz family, the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics Foundation has now received more than $5 million in gifts and pledges towards the $6.5 million goal to be able to complete the project.

Further, the RCAF has now received more than $12 million to date in gifts and pledges for the 2025-26 year. This is the first time RCAF has raised more than $10M in consecutive years in their history, coming off an historic 2024-25 campaign that finished with $20.7M in commitments from Ragin’ Cajuns supporters.

“We are extremely grateful for the amazing generosity of the Rantz family,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. “This level of commitment and investment will help position Louisiana Baseball for long-term success.”

August J. “Gus” Rantz, IV, is President of Acadiana Management Group (AMG), where his visionary leadership has driven the company’s transformation from a regional healthcare firm into a nationally recognized leader in post-acute specialty hospital services. Under his guidance, AMG has earned acclaim for revitalizing distressed hospitals, preserving jobs, and delivering superior care to critically ill patients. His dynamic approach to healthcare management and strategic growth has been featured in Inside Healthcare magazine.

A former collegiate baseball player, Rantz remains a dedicated supporter of athletics, serving on the Executive Committee of the Ragin’ Cajun Athletic Foundation.

“I've seen the transformative nature of college athletics personally. I'm thankful every day for my time playing ball,” said Rantz. “The friendships, lessons, and the maturation that happens on and off the field, because of sports, because of leaders of men like coach Robe, like Coach Deggs, are the reason I'm honored to support this project.”

The addition of a state-of-the art clubhouse to Russo Park will significantly enhance the facility's functionality and appeal, featuring a design to meet the needs of players and staff. The baseball clubhouse will provide a comfortable and efficient space for team operations and newly renovated coaches' offices.

The renovations will introduce dedicated indoor hitting and pitching areas in the right field corner, allowing athletes to train year-round regardless of weather conditions. These upgrades are set to elevate the overall experience for the team and coaching staff, positioning Russo Park as a top-tier facility on the national level.

More information about the project or to make a commitment, please contact the Ragin’ Cajuns Athletic Foundation at (337) 851-7223 or rcaf@louisiana.edu .

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