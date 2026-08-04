Louisiana Announces Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

The Louisiana Women's Basketball program announced its 2026-27 non-conference schedule on Tuesday. Including a pair of exhibition games in late-October, there are seven scheduled appearances at the Cajundome outside of Sun Belt play.

The non-conference lineup is highlighted by a trip to Texas A&M during the opening week of the season and seven contests against in-state foes including the return of McNeese and Tulane to the schedule.

The first chance for fans to see the 2026-27 edition of the Ragin’ Cajuns will come in exhibition games on October 22 vs. LSU Alexandria and October 29 vs. Mississippi Christian at the Cajundome.

The season opener takes place at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3 against Xavier (La.), marking the official start of the 15th season of the Garry Brodhead era.

Louisiana then visits Texas A&M on November 5 for the road opener – the first of back-to-back trips to the state of Texas (also visiting East Texas A&M on November 11).

The Ragin’ Cajuns are back inside the state’s borders for the remainder of November with home games against Tarleton State (November 19), Nicholls (November 24) and Jackson State (November 29) while traveling to Southeastern Louisiana (November 22) and Northwestern State (November 27).

Non-conference play concludes in December – with Louisiana taking a year off from the MAC-SBC Challenge – starting with a return trip to Morehead State on December 2, followed by road trips to McNeese (December 9) and Tulane (Dec. 13). UL hosts Dillard on December 29 in the season’s final non-conference contest.

Admission to all UL Women's Basketball games throughout the entire season is free and open to the public.

The 18-game Sun Belt Conference schedule will be released in August.

Game times and TV/streaming for the 2026-27 season schedule will be continuously updated on the women’s basketball schedule page at RaginCajuns.com.

Louisiana Women's Basketball 2026-27 Non-Conference Schedule

Oct. 22 // LSU Alexandria (Exhibition)

Oct. 29 // Mississippi Christian (Exhibition)

Nov. 3 // Xavier (La.)

Nov. 5 // at Texas A&M

Nov. 11 // at East Texas A&M

Nov. 19 // Tarleton State

Nov. 22 // at Southeastern Louisiana

Nov. 24 // Nicholls

Nov. 27 // at Northwestern State

Nov. 29 // Jackson State

Dec. 2 // at Morehead State

Dec. 9 // at McNeese

Dec. 13 // at Tulane

Dec. 29 // Dillard

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