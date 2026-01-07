Louisiana and ULM Women Start Season Series at the Cajundome

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Women's Basketball team is back at the Cajundome on Thursday, January 8 to face ULM in a 5:00 p.m. contest which begins the final portion of a five-game homestand that began last week.

It's the first game of a doubleheader involving the UL and ULM men's squads.

The Ragin' Cajuns (1-13, 0-4 SBC) and Warhawks (6-7, 1-3 SBC) begin their season series and play the first of two matchups over 10-days (UL visits Monroe on January 17). Live coverage is available on ESPN+ and The GOAT 103.3 FM and 1420 AM.

Admission to Thursday’s contest – and all UL Women's Basketball games throughout the entire season – is free and open to the public. The Cajundome's clear bag policy and cashless concessions will be implemented.

The ULM contest marks the fourth outing on UL's current five-game homestand which concludes on Saturday, January 10 vs. Texas State at 3:00 p.m.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are crossing over into the second half of the regular season during Thursday’s outing.

Louisiana has won 20 of the last 22 vs. ULM dating back to February 2015 and holds a 21-6 edge in Garry Brodhead's tenure. The Warhawks have found recent success, though, splitting the series the last two seasons.

Freshman Amijah Price has been the headliner in the homestand, leading the Ragin' Cajuns in scoring the first three games. Starting with a season-high 30 points vs. Dillard, Price delivered three consecutive double-digit scoring games on the opening week of the homestand capped off by her SBC-best 24 points vs. South Alabama.

Price (13.3 ppg) and fellow freshman Imani Daniel (11.9 ppg) give UL the top two scoring freshmen in the SBC – both also leading the team in scoring. Price has provided the Cajuns a boost off the bench in 13 of her 14 contests while Daniel leads in offensive (33) and defensive (59) rebounds and is on the verge of eclipsing 100 rebounds.

ULM features a balanced scoring attack as five different players average at least 7.2 points per game led by double-digit scorer J'Mani Ingram (12.3). The Warhawks rank Top 50 nationally in offensive rebounds with nine different players having pulled down double figures.

GAME INFORMATION

LOUISIANA (1-13, 0-4 SBC) vs. ULM (6-7, 1-3 SBC)

Date/Time: Thursday, January 8, 2026 / 5:00 p.m. (CST)

Site: Lafayette, La.

Arena: Cajundome (12,362)

Radio: The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM [thevarsitynetwork.com]

Talent: Dawson Eiserloh

TV: ESPN+ [espn.com]

Talent: Dan McDonald (pxp), Eric Mouton (analyst)

Live Stats: CajunStats.StatBroadcast.com [stats.statbroadcast.com]

Social Updates: @RaginCajunsWBB [x.com] | #GeauxCajuns

Series Record: ULM leads, 45-27

In Lafayette: ULM leads, 18-14

Streak: ULM +1

Last Meeting: ULM 62-58, 2/22/25 (Monroe, La.)

BOUNCE PASSES



Louisiana is continuing a five-game homestand that began December 29 vs. Dillard.

The ULM matchup is the fourth outing in the season's longest stretch at the Cajundome.

UL continues a string of four consecutive SBC games at the Cajundome that runs through January 10.

Louisiana crosses over into the second half of the regular season.

Cajuns and Warhawks play the first of two meetings over a 10-day span. UL visits Monroe on February 14.

Louisiana has won 20 of the last 22 matchups with ULM dating back to February 2015.

UL holds a 21-6 series edge over ULM during the Garry Brodhead era.

era. It’s been an even split between the Cajuns and Warhawks the past two seasons.

The SBC's top two scoring freshmen call the Cajundome home: Amijah Price (13.3) and Imani Daniel (11.9).

Amijah Price is averaging 23.0 points on the current homestand and has led UL in scoring all three games.

is averaging 23.0 points on the current homestand and has led UL in scoring all three games. Amijah Price's 30 points vs. Dillard were a season-high and first time a Cajun hit the mark since February 2021 (Brandi Williams).



30 points vs. Dillard were a season-high and first time a Cajun hit the mark since February 2021 (Brandi Williams). The Dillard output lifted Amijah Price past Imani Daniel as the SBC's top-scoring freshman.



past as the SBC's top-scoring freshman. Imani Daniel has scored double figures eight of the past 10 games, including a season-high 20 points at Texas State.

has scored double figures eight of the past 10 games, including a season-high 20 points at Texas State. Bianca Silva had multiple assists eight straight games after taking over at point guard on November 25. She's averaging 4.0 assists (40 total) since then.

had multiple assists eight straight games after taking over at point guard on November 25. She's averaging 4.0 assists (40 total) since then. Southern Miss transfer Mikaylah Manley has steadily put together nine double-digit games and averages 11.4 points.

has steadily put together nine double-digit games and averages 11.4 points. UL looks to return to the plus-side of rebounding after a combined -43 margin vs. Troy and USA.

A staple of Garry Brodhead's defense, the Cajuns rank Top 100 nationally in turnovers forced (19.3), having already forced foes into 20-plus miscues seven times.

defense, the Cajuns rank Top 100 nationally in turnovers forced (19.3), having already forced foes into 20-plus miscues seven times. The Ragin' Cajuns group navigating the 2025-26 season is entirely new to the program – the 11-member roster consisting of eight transfers and three freshmen.

The 2025-26 season marks the arrival of a highly touted freshman class, all products from the state of Louisiana. Imani Daniel (John Curtis), Amijah Price (Woodlawn) and Arionna Patterson (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana.

(John Curtis), (Woodlawn) and (Walker) were ranked Top 10 prospects in the State of Louisiana. Garry Brodhead also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend Temeka Johnson now serves as associate head coach while Kacie Cryer , chief of staff the previous three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

also has a change of the guard within his coaching staff. All-American collegiate standout and WNBA legend now serves as associate head coach while , chief of staff the previous three seasons, was elevated to assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. Freshman Imani Daniel led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A.

led the way averaging 20.5 point per game in exhibition action highlighted by a 19-point, 15-rebound double-double vs. LSU-A. Garry Brodhead is the program's all-time winningest head coach and the only head coach to reach both 100 and 200 victories. His career record entering Thursday’s game stands at 216-194.

FOLLOW THE RAGIN' CAJUNS

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter ( @RaginCajunsWBB [twitter.com] ), Facebook (/ RaginCajunsWBB [facebook.com] ) or Instagram ( @RaginCajunsWBB [instagram.com] ) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Women's Basketball.

Fans are also encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.