Louisiana adds three newcomers for 2026-27

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns men’s basketball coach Quannas White announced on Tuesday the addition of three recruits for the 2026-27 National Signing Day.

Joining the Ragin’ Cajuns are forward Tyshawn Duncan (Alexandria, La./ASH), point guard Isaiah Wilks (Oklahoma City, Okla./Millwood HS) and forward Zayson Salanoa (Humble, Texas/Atascocita HS).

Duncan, a four-star prospect by 247Sports and the top-ranked player in Louisiana for the Class of 2026, chose Louisiana over Houston and LSU, along with numerous additional Division I offers.

The 6-foot-8 forward helped lead ASH to a 27-8 record, a District 2-5A championship and a quarterfinal appearance in the LHSAA Select Division I playoffs, where the Trojans fell to eventual state champion St. Augustine. As a junior, Duncan averaged 9.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and just under 3.0 blocks per game.

“Tyshawn Duncan is a four-star recruit who was heavily recruited by high major schools,” White said. “He is a skilled 4/5 who can rebound, rim protect, and score. He is a tough kid who has a high IQ. He will make an immediate impact with our program as a freshman.”

Wilks, the son of Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Mike Wilks, helped Millwood capture the 2025 Class 3A state championship — the school’s 18th, the most in Oklahoma history. The 5-foot-9 point guard scored a game-high 15 points and added three assists in the title game.

Rated the No. 2 overall player in Oklahoma by 247Sports and the No. 37 point guard nationally, Wilks averaged 19.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a junior, making a major leap on both ends of the court.

Following his standout season, Wilks earned spots on The Oklahoman’s Super 5 first team and Little All-City first team.

“Isaiah Wilks is a hard-nosed point guard in the mold of Chris Paul and a super talented kid,” White said. “He loves the game, works at it every day, and he is a gym rat.

“He is an unselfish point guard who can score it as well at all three levels. He is a big-time on-ball defender. Zay is smart, loves to make his team better, and sees the game on another level.”

Salanoa, a 6-7 wing player, helped a Class 6A Atascocita squad to a 28-5 record and district title last season. One of three Division I commitments on the 2025-26 roster, Salanoa is expected to play a key role on a team ranked third in the state of Texas and No. 36 nationally by MaxPreps.

“Zayson, is one of the toughest and hardest-playing high school kids across the country,” White said. “He is an elite 3-point shooter and is another prospect that has a high IQ for the game. Like Tyshawn and Isiah, Zayson is a winner. I love our recruiting class, and our future is bright.”

LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS 2026-27 MEN’S BASKETBALL SIGNINGS

Tyshawn Duncan – 6-8, Forward, Alexandria, La. (Alexandria Senior HS)

Zayson Salanoa – 6-7, Forward, Humble, Texas (Atascocita HS)

Isaiah Wilks – 5-9, Guard, Oklahoma City, Okla. (Millwood HS)



