Lions Stop the Ragin’ Cajuns Second-Half Advance in Education Game

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team saw a second-half push stall out and East Texas A&M stretched out the final margin to 72-47 on Tuesday, December 2 in front of a 5,046 in the annual Education Game at the Cajundome.

Louisiana (0-8) used a 9-1 run in the final two minutes of the third quarter to move back within single digits. Trailing 45-28, Amijah Price converted a three-point play and then back-to-back turnovers forced led to Mikaylah Manley scoring first and then Price making it 45-35 – all happening within a 30-second span.

The defense continued turning over the Lions (3-3) moments later, a steal from Imani Daniel leading to a pair of Price free throw makes which lowered the ETAM lead to 46-37.

The Lions countered just before the quarter break by scoring a second-chance basket and then pressuring UL into an immediate turnover to gain free throws, advancing the lead back to double figures, at 50-37, during the final 40 seconds before the third quarter expired.

Louisiana was unable to rediscover the momentum found late in the third, the squad finishing 3-of-13 from the field over the final 10 minutes. Price had all three makes in the final frame, each one helping to keep the Ragin’ Cajuns within striking distance at 58-44 with 4:42 remaining.

However, Price’s last make would also be UL’s final one. The Lions took full advantage as they reeled off 11 straight points over the next two minutes to increase the lead to 69-44, solidifying the final outcome.

Shooting fortunes played in favor of East Texas A&M gaining and maintaining the lead throughout. The Lions shot above 40 percent (13-of-30) while holding the Cajuns below 25 percent (8-of-33) to claim a 32-22 halftime lead then remained in control over the final 20 minutes by connecting on 54 percent (13-of-24) of their shots and holding Louisiana below 30 percent once again.

ETAM finished 8-of-13 from three-point range and found the timely one each time the Ragin’ Cajuns drew near. A pair of key triples in the second quarter sparked a 10-5 run which ended back-and-forth play and extended the Lions’ lead to 32-20, then after Daniel scored the first four points of the second half trimming UL’s deficit to 32-26 it was a Reza Po three-pointer shifting the momentum.

Tuesday’s game marked the first-ever meeting between Louisiana and East Texas A&M. The Lions were the third first-time foe to visit the Cajundome, joining Bowling Green and Delta State.

For the second straight season, the Ragin’ Cajuns drew over 5,000 in attendance for the Education Game.



INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Price picked up her fourth double-figure scoring game of her collegiate rookie season, netting a team-leading 18 points while reaching six field goals made for a third time. She grabbed five rebounds and swiped four steals.

With 12 points, Daniel extended her streak of consecutive double-figure outputs to four straight games. Manley was the third Cajun in double digits, recording 11 points while taking home team-high honors with seven rebounds.

Louisiana enjoyed continued success from the free throw line, finishing 15-of-18 for 83 percent. It marked a third straight game with double-digit makes and shooting above 70 percent.

Daniel and Price both shot 6-of-7 from the charity stipe to pace lead Louisiana’s efforts.

The Ragin’ Cajuns hustle led to a 13-7 advantage in offensive rebounds. The squad kept its turnovers down, committing only 12, while forcing East Texas A&M into 17 turnovers and scoring 15 points off those miscues.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA

Louisiana is back at the Cajundome on Sunday, December 7 to face Morehead State in a 4:00 p.m. contest which wraps up a week-long homestand. It’s also the team’s final home game prior to the Christmas holiday.

Live coverage is available on ESPN+, the Ragin' Cajuns Radio Network (The GOAT 103.3 FM/1420 AM) and the Varsity Sports app.

Sunday’s contest marks the first-ever between Louisiana and Morehead State. The Eagles are the fourth first-time foe in as many games to visit the Cajundome this season.

