Lewis's experience makes players around him better

Levi Lewis owns a prominent place in the Cajuns' record books, but his experience may be his greatest strength.

"If you ever have the opportunity to get ahold of that notebook he carries around, ask him for a peak into that thing. If you know any ball at all you could hold a coaches clinic with those notes," said co-offensive coordinator Tim Leger.

Leger spoke Thursday for the first time since being named a co-offensive coordinator. The team's WR coach was asked about how Levi's experience has help the team develop the young wide receivers. Leger told a story about how Levi organized off season workouts with players during the pandemic the pandemic. Leger going on to say Levi makes others better.

"He's the kind of players that makes everyone play at a higher level because of the way he goes about his business, and that's exactly the kind of player you want at quarterback," said Leger.

Lewis will be a four-year starter this fall. He's second all-time at Louisiana in passing touchdowns, fourth in passing yards.

