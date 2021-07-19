Lewis, Trahan named to preseason watch lists by Maxwell

Two UL football players have been placed on preseason watch lists for two prominent awards.

Senior Quarterback Levi Lewis has been named to the 2021 Maxwell Awards Preseason Watch List. This award is presented annually to college football's most outstanding player by the Maxwell Football Club. Lewis is one of five Sun Belt players placed on the list. Redshirt junior safety Bralen Trahan has been named to the 2021 Chuck Bednarik Award Preseason Watch List. This award is presented to the outstanding defensive player in college football.

A native of Baton Rouge, Lewis started in all 11 of Louisiana’s games a season ago, throwing for 2,274 yards, which places him in the top 30 nationally; and 19 touchdowns, placing him in the top 20 nationally.

Lewis currently ranks second in school history with 54 career passing touchdowns and third in program history with 6,286 career passing yards. Both records are held by Ragin’ Cajun great Jake Delhomme.

On top of that, Lewis added 335 yards on the ground and five touchdowns in 2020, which saw him join Ian Book (Notre Dame) and Justin Fields (Ohio State) as the only three quarterbacks to throw for more than 5,000 yards, more than 45 touchdowns, less than 11 interceptions and record more than eight rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons.

Lewis finished the 2020 season with Second Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and was named to the Davey O'Brien 2020 Quarterback Class.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at the Swarthmore College and a renowned sports writer and football official.

Trahan played a huge role for the team in 2020, leading the team in passes defended (13), pass breakups (9) and interceptions (4), while ranking fourth on the team with 48 total tackles.

He tied for fourth nationally with his 13 passes defended on the year and tied for 22nd nationally in passes broken up (9), while his four picks ranked eighth nationally. Additionally, his four interceptions were the most in a single season by a Ragin’ Cajun since Sean Thomas did so in 2013.

The Lafayette product went on to earn Second Team All-Sun Belt honors and was named a Third Team All-American by Pro Football Focus.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67.

Louisiana Football opens the 2021 season, Coach Billy Napier's fourth, on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Texas. Kickoff in Austin is slated for 3:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast nationally on FOX.

In total, six Ragin' Cajuns games, four of which will be played at Cajun Field, have been selected for national broadcasts during the 2021 season. To view the team's complete schedule, click here [ragincajuns.com].

