Lawson Named LSWA Defensive Player of the Week

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana football’s Jordan Lawson was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's Defensive Player of the Week following his performance against Northwestern State, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Brandon, Mississippi, native tied for the team lead in tackles with six while registering 2.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks.

Lawson, who missed the last four games of the 2022 season, tallied his first sack for a three-yard loss in the third quarter before a five-yard sack in the fourth quarter.

The redshirt sophomore was a catalyst for the Ragin’ Cajuns defense that registered five sacks and held the Demons to 187 yards of offense, the lowest total since 2016.

Lawson and the Ragin’ Cajuns open Sun Belt Conference action Saturday at 5 p.m. as they travel to take on Old Dominion.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel