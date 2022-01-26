Lance Key Steps Down as Louisiana Soccer Coach

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women’s Soccer head coach Lance Key has stepped down from his role leading the program to become the head coach at Hardin-Simmons University, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Current associate head coach Stephen Salas will serve as the acting director of the team. A national search for the next head coach will begin immediately.

“I want to personally thank Lance for his leadership these past three years as he and his staff instilled a winning culture within our Women’s Soccer program,” Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said. “I wish him, Natalie, and their children great success with their next endeavor.”

After inheriting a two-win team ahead of the 2019 season, Key molded the Ragin’ Cajuns into a 9-8-3 squad and saw them earn their first-ever win in the Sun Belt Conference Championships and their first-ever berth in the semifinals of the tournament.

The success continued into the 2020 season when Louisiana posted a 9-5-1 record and made its second straight berth in the SBC semifinals before falling to eventual champion South Alabama. That season, the Ragin' Cajuns set school-records for most shutouts (10), goals against average (1.18) and consecutive minutes without allowing a goal (724).

“Our time in Lafayette over the last three years for the Key family has been tremendous on many levels, primarily because of the people we have encountered and befriended,” Key said. “There were a multitude of individuals on campus and in the community that positively impacted our program. We are very appreciative of their steadfastness and support of our vision.”

Most recently, Key’s 2021 squad earned a third-straight appearance in the Sun Belt Tournament after opening the season with one of the most challenging non-conference schedules in program history.

