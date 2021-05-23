Watch
Lamb overpowers LSU as Cajuns force winner-takes-all final

Posted at 3:06 PM, May 23, 2021
Kandra Lamb overpowered LSU Sunday in the Baton Rouge Regional final in the Cajuns' 2-0 victory.

Lamb allowed three hits, striking out five in a complete game.

Louisiana took a 2-0 lead in the third on a Jade Gortaraz double. The Tigers nearly took the lead in the sixth when Georgia Clark hit a long fly to right field that died on the warning track. The would-be home run would have have given LSU a 3-2 lead.

A winner's take all championship begins around 3:45

