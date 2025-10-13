Kickoff, TV designation set for Louisiana-Troy football

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference, in partnership with ESPN, announced on Monday that Louisiana’s road contest on October 25 at Troy in Troy, Ala., is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff.

The game between Louisiana and Troy will be available on ESPN+.

Louisiana (2-4, 1-1 SBC) opens the second half of its season on Saturday when it faces SBC West Division rival Southern Miss (4-2, 2-0 SBC) for Homecoming at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m., and will be available live on ESPN+.

Single-game tickets are available for as low as $25 and can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com [ragincajuns.evenue.net] and its social media platforms (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).