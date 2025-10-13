Kickoff, TV designation set for Louisiana-Troy football

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference, in partnership with ESPN, announced on Monday that Louisiana’s road contest on October 25 at Troy in Troy, Ala., is slated for a 6 p.m. kickoff.
The game between Louisiana and Troy will be available on ESPN+.
Louisiana (2-4, 1-1 SBC) opens the second half of its season on Saturday when it faces SBC West Division rival Southern Miss (4-2, 2-0 SBC) for Homecoming at Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m., and will be available live on ESPN+.
Single-game tickets are available for as low as $25 and can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com [ragincajuns.evenue.net] and its social media platforms (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).
New this season, fans can park on the athletic footprint on a single-game basis for just $20 per game by clicking here [ragincajuns.evenue.net]. Fans will also be able to purchase single-game tailgate spots beginning at $100 by clicking here [ragincajuns.evenue.net].
Fans are encouraged to stay connected with Louisiana Football by downloading the official #GeauxCajuns App — click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS and here [play.google.com] for Android — and by following the Ragin’ Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajunsFB).