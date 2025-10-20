Kickoff time set for Louisiana-South Alabama game

NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference, in partnership with ESPN, announced on Monday that Louisiana’s November 1 road contest at South Alabama in Mobile, Ala., has been scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.

The game between Louisiana and South Alabama will be available on ESPN+.

Louisiana (2-5, 1-2 SBC) opens a two-game trip to the state of Alabama on Saturday (October 25) when it visits Troy in a 6 p.m. contest at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Single-game tickets are available for as low as $25 and can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com [ragincajuns.evenue.net] and its social media platforms (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).