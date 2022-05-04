Kacie Cryer Named Women’s Basketball Chief of Staff

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Women’s Basketball head coach Garry Brodhead has announced the addition of Kacie Cryer as the program’s next Chief of Staff.

Cryer joins the Ragin’ Cajuns from Houston Baptist, where she most recently served as an assistant coach for the Huskies. Before arriving in Houston, Cryer spent five seasons as the head coach at McNeese and 12 seasons with the Cowgirls overall, working with Coach Brodhead from 2010-12.

“I have known Coach Cryer since she was 14-years-old, so adding her to our staff was a no-brainer,” Brodhead said. “With her experience in college basketball and her knowledge of the ins and outs of running a program, she is a perfect fit for this role. I am so excited to have her as part of the Ragin’ Cajuns family.”

At Houston Baptist, she helped the Huskies win the Southland Conference Regular Season after the team posted a 12-2 record in league play. The team went on to participate in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

Under her guidance, center Marilyn Nzoiwu earned a spot on the Southland’s All-Defense Team after tying for the Husky lead in blocked shots with 29 and leading the squad in rebounds with 183, averaging 7.3 per game.

While at McNeese, she led the program to Southland Tournament appearances in 2017, 2018, and 2021, compiling 44 overall wins.

During her tenure, she coached six All-Southland Conference selections, one Southland All-Academic selection, and one member of the All-Louisiana Third Team.

A native of Abbeville, La., Cryer began her coaching career at McNeese in 2008 as a graduate assistant. During her stint as recruiting coordinator, McNeese won one Southland Conference Tournament Championship and earned five postseason berths, including a 2012 NCAA Tournament appearance.

“I am thrilled to begin this journey at Louisiana with Coach Brodhead,” Cryer said. “I truly appreciate him for giving me this opportunity to be a part of the great culture and winning traditions that he has put in place. I am looking forward to working with his great staff and great young ladies to continue to build on what he has already done.”

Cryer graduated from LSU-Shreveport in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in general studies and earned her master’s degree in instructional technology from McNeese in 2012. A four-year student-athlete on the women’s basketball team at LSU-Shreveport, Cryer graduated as the all-time career free-throw percent leader in program history.

Prior to LSU-Shreveport, the Teurlings Catholic High School product was a member of the 2002 state championship team and was selected to the All-District and All-Parish First Teams.

Cryer has been around sports her entire life having been raised under a coaching tree. She is the daughter of Charlie and Kristie Cryer. Her father was a longtime successful high school football coach with multiple stops in the state of Louisiana, including a stint at Vermilion Catholic where he guided the Screaming Eagles to a state championship in 2003.

She has two brothers, Cody, who is a former member of the McNeese men’s golf team and current chiropractor, and younger brother Chris.

