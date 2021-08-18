Justin Robichaux joins Louisiana softball coaching staff

Louisiana Softball head coach Gerry Glasco filled an assistant coach position on his staff with an individual deeply rooted in the Ragin’ Cajuns culture, announcing the hiring of Justin Robichaux on Wednesday (Aug. 18, 2021).

Robichaux, a 2011 graduate of the University, returns to his alma mater where he last served as the director of operations for Louisiana Baseball under the leadership of his father and coaching legend Tony Robichaux.

He has been working with and providing pitching instruction for male and female elite-level athletes for the past 10-plus years, preparing for the opportunity to enter the collegiate coaching ranks.

“We are thrilled to add Justin to our staff,” Glasco said. “He not only brings the expertise and experience of being a pitcher and a pitching coach, but is also a man known for building players. His values of family and growing his players will be a tremendous asset for our program.

“Justin is a Ragin' Cajun through and through,” Glasco added. “We are excited that he has the opportunity to pass along the history and pride of our University through our student-athletes."

Robichaux competed for the Ragin’ Cajuns on the baseball diamond from 2007-10 developing into one of the Sun Belt’s top pitchers - with the top earned run average (fourth-lowest in the nation) by a full point as a junior in 2009 - while crafting the program’s single-season record and career record for saves.

Prior to launching his professional career, Robichaux served as a student coach for Louisiana Baseball during the 2011 season. From there, he established a successful career in the private sector across a variety of industries, fostering strong relationships and leadership abilities.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to represent the Ragin’ Cajuns brand and this is an opportunity that my family is excited about,” Robichaux said. “It’s a blessing to play a small part in something big, helping to develop these student-athletes on and off the field, as well being associated with a top-notch staff (Gerry Glasco, Lacy Prejean and Ashley Pauly).

“It’s always a great situation to be around family,” Robichaux mentioned.” If I had to choose one word to describe the athletic department, coaching staff and student-athletes it would be family. When family is around, you are always ‘home’.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel