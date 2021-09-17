Watch
SportsUL Sports

Actions

Johnson's 4 Touchdowns Pace Louisiana to 49-14 Victory over Ohio

The Cajuns accounted for 562 yards of offense
KATC
Posted at 11:16 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 01:14:27-04

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - Freshman Montrell Johnson rushed for four short touchdowns, Levi Lewis passed for 212 yards and Louisiana-Lafayette fended off Ohio 49-14. Johnson scored on runs of 6, 1, 1 and 1 yards with 13 carries for 84 yards gained. The Ragin’ Cajuns engineered scoring drives of 91 and 80 yards to start the game, building a 14-0 lead by early in the second quarter. Lewis finished 21-of-29 passing. Thirteen receivers caught passes. Ohio's Kurtis Rourke was 12-for-22 passing for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.