Johnson Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

TYLER, Texas – Louisiana football’s Neal Johnson was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, it was announced Thursday.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

The Mesquite, Texas, native returns for his senior season as the team's leading returning receiver. During the 2022 season, Johnson native hauled in 25 passes for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns while appearing in all 13 games.

Johnson has earned numerous preseason accolades as he was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team as well as the Mackey Award Watch List.

The Ragin’ Cajuns open the season on Sept. 2 inside Cajun Field as they take on Northwestern State at 6 p.m.

