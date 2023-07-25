Johnson, Gillie Represented on Preseason All-Sun Belt Teams

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana football’s Neal Johnson and AJ Gillie represented the Ragin’ Cajuns on the Preseason All-SBC First Team and Second Team, respectfully, as voted on by the league’s media and head coaches Monday.

Johnson returns for his senior season as the team’s leading returning receiver. During the 2022 season, the Mesquite, Texas, native hauled in 25 passes for 296 yards and a pair of touchdowns while appearing in all 13 games.

Gillie, a redshirt junior, started in all 13 games last year while rating as one of the top linemen in the Sun Belt. He registered a team-high 53 knockdowns, including a season-high 11 against South Alabama. The Natchitoches, Louisiana, native graded at 80-percent-or-better in 11 games, including a 93-percent grade in three contests.

In the annual preseason poll, Louisiana was voted to finish third in the SBC West.

The Ragin’ Cajuns open the season on Sept. 2 inside Cajun Field as they take on Northwestern State at 6 p.m.

