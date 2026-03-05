Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsUL Sports

Actions

James Madison pulls away from Louisiana 87-72

Posted

PENSACOLA, Fla. — James Madison pulled away in the second half to defeat Louisiana 87-72 on Wednesday in the men's Sun Belt Conference Tournament at the Pensacola Bay Center.

The Dukes set the tone early, jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead before Louisiana answered with baskets from Dorian Finister and Jaxon Olvera to take a brief 10-7 advantage midway through the first half. James Madison responded with a strong run fueled by interior scoring and transition offense to regain control.

By the closing minutes of the half, the Dukes had stretched their lead to double digits, including a fast-break finish from Cliff Davis that pushed the margin to 35-23. Louisiana added a late dunk from Todd Jones Jr., but James Madison carried a 37-27 lead into halftime.

Louisiana opened the second half with momentum, scoring the first four points to cut the deficit to 37-31. The Cajuns continued to chip away and eventually trimmed the lead to five at 53-48 after a three-pointer from Milan Mejia with just under 12 minutes to play.

But James Madison answered with a decisive run. A three-pointer from Bradley Douglas extended the lead back to 47-37 earlier in the half, and the Dukes later used a fast-break surge highlighted by back-to-back finishes from Davis and Justin McBride to stretch the lead to 62-51.

From there, James Madison maintained control down the stretch. A dunk from McBride and another transition basket from Davis pushed the lead to double digits again, and the Dukes closed the game at the free-throw line to secure the 87-72 victory.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.