It's almost time: Single-game tickets on sale for Ragin' Cajuns Football

LAFAYETTE – Single-game tickets for Louisiana Football’s six home games in the newly refurbished Our Lady of Lourdes Stadium for the 2025 season are currently on sale, the Louisiana Department of Athletics announced on Monday.

Louisiana, which posted its fourth 10-win season in the past six years, opens the season on August 30 against Rice. The Ragin’ Cajuns will host McNeese (Sept. 6), Marshall (Sept. 27), Southern Miss (Oct. 18), Texas State (Nov. 8) and ULM (Nov. 29) during the inaugural season

Single-game tickets are available for as low as $25 and can be purchased through RaginCajuns.com [ragincajuns.evenue.net] and its social media platforms (Facebook, X/Twitter, Instagram).

New this season, fans can park on the athletic footprint on a single-game basis for just $20 per game by clicking here [ragincajuns.evenue.net] . Fans will also be able to purchase single-game tailgate spots beginning at $100 by clicking here [ragincajuns.evenue.net] .