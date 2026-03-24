Hoover’s Weekend Dominance Earns Sun Belt Weekly Honor

LAFAYETTE – After guiding the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball team to a series victory over Texas State, junior right-hander Sage Hoover has been named the Sun Belt Conference Softball Pitcher of the Week.

Hoover delivered a pair of standout performances in the circle during the March 20-22 series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park, steering Louisiana (19-13, 3-3 SBC) to its two victories and the series win over Texas State for the 12th time in as many meetings.

Across 13.1 innings of work, Hoover posted a 2-0 record and a 0.53 ERA, surrendering only one run while holding the Bobcats to 10 hits and a .227 batting average. She issued just one walk and struck out six batters during the weekend.

Her weekend began with a relief effort gem, entering in the first inning on Friday and going on to yield just three hits across 6.1 scoreless innings while striking out five in leading UL to a 2-1 win in the series opener.

Hoover recorded a key strikeout after inheriting a bases-loaded situation in the first inning with TXST leading 1-0, then went on to silence the Bobcats the rest of the way.

She capped the weekend with a commanding complete-game effort in Sunday’s 6-1 series-clinching victory. Hoover scattered seven hits and allowed only one run over seven innings to secure her second win of the series.

After Louisiana seized control with a five-run third inning, Hoover kept the momentum firmly in the Cajuns’ favor. She faced just one batter over the minimum over the next three innings, maintaining the momentum.

The honor marks Hoover’s first SBC Pitcher of the Week award this season and highlights a dominant weekend that helped Louisiana secure its first conference series win of the year. She joins Bethaney Noble, who claimed the same award on February 24, as Ragin’ Cajuns honored with an SBC weekly award this spring.

Louisiana has received at least one SBC Pitcher of the Week award since the inception of the league in 2000. Hoover’s recognition marks the 103rd time in which the program has had a player earn the award.

Hoover and her Ragin’ Cajuns teammates are back at Lamson Park on Tuesday, March 24 to close out their current homestand, taking on McNeese in a 6:00 p.m. contest. That will be followed by a trip to Monroe for a SBC series against ULM (19-16, 3-3 SBC) from Friday-Sunday, March 27-29. The Ragin' Cajuns and Warhawks begin the series on Friday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the ULM Softball Complex.

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