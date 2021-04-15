Home series against Texas State altered by weather

Due to inclement weather expected to linger into the evening hours on Friday, the schedule for the Sun Belt Conference series between No. 14 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball and Texas State at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park has been altered, now set to be played Saturday-Sunday, April 17-18.

The Ragin' Cajuns (32-6, 14-1 Sun Belt) and Bobcats (26-6, 8-3 Sun Belt) will now play a 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday (April 17) and a 12 p.m. single game on Sunday (April 18).

The entire series, originally scheduled to begin on Friday, April 16, is set to air live on ESPN+, and Ragin' Cajuns fans can also follow along on SportsRadio ESPN 1420-AM and at CajunStats.com.

Game 1 (3 p.m.) of the series-opening doubleheader is part of the Vermilion Season Ticket package with fans being asked to use the Friday ticket. Game 2 (5:30 p.m.) is part of the Blanc Season Ticket Package. The stadium will be cleared between games.

Sunday's series finale remains part of the Vermilion Season Ticket package.

