Henry Lyon earns Sun Belt honors after breakout indoor season

LAFAYETTE — Running a sub-14-minute 5,000 meters is rare in track and field. For Pennsylvania native Henry Lyon, the achievement represents more than just a time it’s the latest chapter in a long road filled with setbacks and perseverance.

Now competing for the University of Louisiana, Lyon has quickly become one of the Sun Belt Conference’s top distance runners after transferring from Penn State and East Carolina.

Before arriving in Lafayette, Lyon’s college career was defined by injuries.

“I was riddled with injuries my whole career stress fractures in every metatarsal you could think of,” Lyon said.

Healthy entering his first season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, Lyon approached the year with an open mindset, adjusting his strategy depending on the race.

“There’s different goals,” Lyon said. “There’s races for time and then there’s races to win. We went to Missouri, that was a race for time, so I stuck maybe in 10th place for as long as I could. But the conference meet, that’s just trying to win.”

That approach paid off at the Sun Belt Indoor Championships, where Lyon delivered Louisiana’s first individual titles of the meet, winning both the 3,000 meters and the 5,000 meters.

The performance earned him Sun Belt Men’s Indoor Track Performer of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors.

“It’s an honor,” Lyon said. “At the start of the season, if you told me what I accomplished, I probably wouldn’t believe you.”

The 5,000-meter race was particularly notable, as Lyon said it was his first collegiate indoor race at that distance.

“Coach told me to stay in the back,” Lyon said. “I just let them do their thing up there and sort of worked my way up to where I wanted to be.”

Now one of the conference’s most decorated runners this season, Lyon understands the expectations that come with standing at the top.

“Are you the best in the Sun Belt?” Lyon was asked.

“We’ll see,” he said with a smile. “That’s what the trophy says. I haven’t gotten it yet, but we’ll see if we can back it up in outdoor.”

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel